NAVFAC Northwest Awards Missile Haul Road Repair Contract

SILVERDALE, Wash. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest awarded $13.7 million to NH1 Joint Venture to repair missile haul roads at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Sept. 16.



The firm-fixed-price, design-bid-build task was competitively awarded on the Northwest Multiple Award Construction Contract. Crews will start work in September 2025 and finish no later than February 2027.



“This project ensures the missile haul route meets the Navy’s strict tolerance and loading requirements—another way we enable the warfighter from foundry to fleet,” said NAVFAC Northwest commander Capt. Preston Taylor.



The project consists of full-depth asphalt replacement for a section of the existing haul route roads, including subbase repairs to correct deviations and an additional partial-depth asphalt repair for another section of existing haul route roads consisting of cold mill and overlay of new asphalt. Other initiatives include extending asphalt at magazines to meet existing concrete aprons, restriping centerlines and travel ways, grounding reflectors into the asphalt and restoration for all disturbed areas to original conditions.

