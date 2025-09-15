Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    916th ARW Raises Awareness for Suicide Prevention

    GOLDSBORI, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Courtesy Story

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, North Carolina -- The 916th Air Refueling Wing kicked off Suicide Prevention month with a Foreign Object Debris walk on the flightline September 7, 2025. While FOD walks are a safety measure to clear debris for aircraft safety, this one took on an added meaning, serving as an opportunity for Airmen to connect, engage and access valuable suicide prevention resources.

    U.S. Air Force Col. Diane Patton, 916th ARW commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Fugle, 916th ARW command chief, signed a proclamation in support of Suicide Prevention Month. This signing reaffirmed the wing’s commitment in to promoting mental health awareness, encouraging open dialogue, and strengthening the personal connections that help prevent suicide among Airmen.

    “Connectedness is key,” stated Alethia Jokines, 916th ARW Suicide Prevention and Sexual Assault Prevention Response facilitator. “It takes great strength and courage to seek help and we are here to support one another through those difficult times."

    Suicide Prevention Month is a critical time to raise awareness, foster open conversations, and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. For military members, who often face unique stressors such as deployments, high operational demands, and time away from loved ones, mental resilience is just as essential as physical readiness. Events like this serve as a reminder that no one is alone, and that seeking help is a sign of strength—not weakness.

    The Air Force’s primary suicide prevention model is Ask, Care, Escort. It’s an effective approach that empowers all Airmen to take action when they see someone struggling. Ask directly if someone is thinking about suicide, Care by actively listening and showing genuine concern, and Escort the person to professional help, such as a chaplain, mental health provider, or supervisor. ACE reinforces that everyone has a role in preventing suicide—by staying alert, being compassionate and taking action.

    While September is the month of Suicide Prevention and Awareness, the effort doesn’t stop there. Recognizing the warning signs, checking on your teammates and knowing the resources available can save your wingman’s life. By connecting Airmen with support networks and the resources they need, the 916th ARW continues to build a culture where every life is valued and every voice is heard.

    Resources:
    Text or call - 988
    DOD Safe Helpline - www.safehelpline.org
    Wing Director of Psychological Health – Dr. Jennifer Price – 722-1899 cell: 984-277-7882
    Military OneSource - (800) 342-9647
    Wing Chaplain - 722-0315
    Commander
    Supervisor
    First Sergeant
    Veterans Crisis Line www.veteranscrisisline.net
    Employee Assistance Program (EAP) https://member.magellanhealthcare.com - 866-580-9046

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
