From Fleet to Courtroom: 2nd Lt. Hardwick’s Journey from Enlisted Marine to Judge Advocate

Photo By Cpl. Memphis Pitts | U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert Withers (right) shakes hands with 2nd Lt....... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Memphis Pitts | U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert Withers (right) shakes hands with 2nd Lt. William Hardwick (left), 1st Marine Corps District, during the commissioning ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, August 4, 2025. The Enlisted to Judge Advocate program offers selected Marines in the ranks of sergeant to gunnery sergeant a funded opportunity to earn a law degree and serve as a judge advocate. Selectees receive full active-duty pay and benefits while attending Officer Candidates School, law school, and The Basic School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Memphis Pitts) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Second Lt. William Hardwick is one of the initial applicants to be selected for the Enlisted to Judge Advocate Program. Before earning his commission, he was a sergeant in the Marine Corps, serving as a Legal Services Specialist.



The E to JA Program offers qualified enlisted a fully funded path to becoming a Marine Corps lawyer. Those selected attend Officer Candidates School, then head to an ABA-accredited law school, all while receiving full active-duty pay and benefits.



Once those Marines complete law school and pass the bar exam, they attend The Basic School and then Naval Justice School, where they officially earn the judge advocate MOS: 4402.



“This is a tremendous opportunity,” said Hardwick. “If you are enlisted and have any interest in this program, look into it, read the relevant MARADMINS, orders and regulations, reach out to the POCs, find a judge advocate and ask them about their job.”



The E to JA Program gives qualified enlisted Marines the chance to go to law school while staying on active duty, a unique Marine Corps opportunity for those seeking to serve their nation while achieving a higher education.



According to MARADMIN 107/25, applicants must: hold a bachelor’s degree with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, score at least a 150 on the LSAT, be between 4 and 8 years of active service, and be in good standing with no disciplinary actions.



The selection board for the FY25 cycle closed in August, but the program runs annually.



“The big benefit of this program is you continue to be active duty while you are in law school, with no break in service, and no break in benefits,” said Hardwick. “While you are in school, you will continue to be paid basic pay and basic allowance for house, which puts you ahead of your peers in law school. All three years of law school will count towards your retirement, if you choose to have a full 20-year career.”



Prior to entering this program, Hardwick was serving as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Defense Services Organization at Camp Lejeune, and his supervisor, Maj. Lauren Neal, recognized how quickly he became paramount to the office. Hardwick’s experience, both in and out of the courtroom, set him apart as a candidate for the Enlisted to Judge Advocate Program.



“He consistently demonstrated the kind of leadership and judgment we strive to instill in every Marine,” Neal said. “He brings operational insight, credibility and a deep commitment to the Marine Corps’ core values of honor, courage and commitment.”



Hardwick is currently attending Fordham University in New York, working towards his goal of serving in the Marine Corps as a Judge Advocate.



For Marines interested in applying or learning more about the program, full details can be found in MARADMIN107/25: https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/4110007/change-1-to-cy25-mcrc-enlisted-to-officer-selection-boards-announcement/