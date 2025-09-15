Portrait from Iszard Pool presented to family

Cory Tayloe, Air Force Sustainment Center Operations and Commander’s Support Staff, paced at the entrance to Tinker Air Force Base’s Iszard Memorial Pool, scanning the road for a rental car. In his hand was a painting of Chief Master Sergeant Edward J. Iszard, Jr., who served as the non-commissioned officer-in-charge of the Social Actions Equal Opportunity and Treatment Office prior to his death in 1978.



The white rental van pulled into the parking lot, and retired Lt. Col. Curtis Iszard popped out, dressed in his service blues. He approached Tayloe and the two shook hands.



The meeting was the culmination of a task taken by Tayloe after finding the painting in Building 1 while assisting Air Force Sustainment Center Historian James Tindle, Ph.D., in reorganizing the space. Tayloe took it upon himself to find the family members of Chief Master Sgt. Iszard and present the painting to them.



“When I came across that painting, my first thought was this is someone’s father, grandfather, etc.,” said Tayloe. “I was sure there had to be family out there somewhere that would love to have it regardless of any wear and tear. I knew if that was my family member, I would have been ecstatic to gain possession of it.”



Tayloe began his search on the internet, finally zeroing in on one name in the global address book. He reached out to Anesia Iszard, niece of Edward, and she quickly responded.



“Thank you so much for contacting me. Yes, this is my uncle,” she wrote. “We would love to have the painting. Please do not discard it. I am tearing up a bit because my uncle Edward looks so much like my father. My father and brother both retired from the Air Force. My father passed in 2017, but he attended the dedication ceremony of the Iszard Memorial Pool.”



Iszard received the Bronze Star Medal for his actions from Feb. 18-21, 1967, recovering an estimated $1 million of vital aircraft parts from wrecked aircraft in Viet Cong - territory. The pool was dedicated in his memory on Aug. 31, 1979.



Currently working at a base overseas, Ms. Iszard referred Tayloe to her brother, Curtis, whom he immediately texted. The two struck up a conversation about the Iszard family’s history of military service, Tayloe’s recent retirement from the Air Force, and how to return the painting for the Iszard family reunion.



“I told him I could ship it to him if he’d like or that we could figure out another way to connect and get him the painting. He then told me that he’d like to see if anyone in his family could meet me at the pool to pick the painting up in person.



“I got a text from him saying he’d like to fly to Oklahoma and receive the picture in person. He wanted to meet at the pool to take photos with the painting at the dedication site and to meet me in person to show thanks for putting in the effort.”



Carrying his uncle’s portrait, Lt. Col. Iszard toured the pool while he shared more about his family, his Air Force career as a logistician, the excitement from everyone about the painting, the upcoming plans for the family reunion, and that he planned to immediately send the portrait to his aunt, one of two surviving siblings of Chief Master Sgt. Iszard.



“It felt good to take part in uniting a family member with their history,” shared Tayloe. “Not just any family, but a family that has given this country so much through so many generations. His sister, who supports service members overseas, his time serving in the Air Force, along with all the other family members he was telling me that have served. Being retired Air Force myself and getting to hand him that painting in person gave me a sense of mission complete. It was good for the soul.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 Story ID: 548422 Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US This work, Portrait from Iszard Pool presented to family, by Angela Startz