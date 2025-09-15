NSASP Awards Ceremony Sees New Command Mission, Vision Statements

Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) recognized its outstanding Sailors and employees during an awards ceremony Sept. 12 at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren. Capt. John Nadder, NSASP commanding officer, thanked employees and service members for their continued hard work. He also presented a new command mission and vision statements to guide future growth.



“To be a premier shore installation, providing reliable infrastructure, efficient services, and persistent security that enables the Navy's Foundry to deliver Fleet readiness, fighting resilience, and peace through strength,” he said, describing the new vision statement.



For the revamped mission statement, Nadder said NSASP should “provide and manage shore installation infrastructure, services, and security to enable sustained tenant command operations and ensure Fleet combat lethality.”



He emphasized the security focus of the statements, challenging all hands to continue improving installation operations and to maintain vigilance, so tenant commands can focus on building the Navy’s combat capability. “Security starts at the fence line, but it’s on all of us,” he said. “Persistent security takes all of us; it should be on your radar every day.”



Nadder encouraged staff and Sailors to bring attention and ideas to things that can be improved at NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head. “If you see something that is not right, bring it up,” he said. “But also be the person who seeks answers.”



First to be recognized was Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Fausto Santiago, who was selected as the Junior Sailor of the First Semester, 2025. Santiago’s contributions include “support for the command Sailor 360 program, where he led the team in training the new advancement requirements,” according to the award citation. “His keen eye has contributed to 86 [percent] manning.”



Fire Controlman 1st Class Nicholaus Cappy was selected as the Senior Sailor of the Semester for his contributions to the command, including his “support for the [Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicles] mission at NSA South Potomac,” according to the citation. “[Cappy] identified and corrected an unfavorable condition for antenna repairs installed at NSF Indian Head.”



For NSASP civilian employees assigned to NSF Dahlgren, Brittnie Ogden was selected as the Junior Civilian of the Quarter. Ogden “consistently goes above and beyond as the N9 administrative assistant for NSA South Potomac,” according to the award citation. “She continues to exemplify what it means to be a team player with a strong commitment to customer service.”



Marissa Fabey, director of N9 and Fleet and Family Readiness, was chosen as the Senior Civilian of the Quarter at NSF Dahlgren. Fabey has shown “exceptional leadership and professionalism during a quarter marked by significant challenges,” according to the citation. “Amid staff shortages with many key vacancies, budget cuts, purchasing restrictions and numerous other hurdles, she remained resourceful and solution-focused.”



At NSF Indian Head, Summer Peterson was selected as the Junior Employee of the Quarter. Peterson serves as the operations clerk for the installation’s Child Development Center and “makes a great impression on parents,” according to her managers. Her customer focus is a model for other NSASP employees.



Levi Blake, explosive safety specialist for NSF Indian Head, was chosen as the Senior Employee of the Quarter for that installation. “Mr. Blake continues to rise to every challenge,” according to the citation. “During the second quarter, NSA South Potomac had an explosives safety inspection from the Naval Ordnance Safety and Security Activity. Thanks to Mr. Blake’s efforts, the explosive safety program for NSASP had minimal findings.”



Finally, Public Affairs Officer Andrew Revelos and Administrative Officer Sara Campos received letters of commendation from the Secretary of the Navy for their efforts supporting the 2024 Combined Federal Campaign. Their “unwavering commitment and dedication energized the [Department of the Navy] team to support over 5,000 non-profit who champion a broad range of causes world-wide,” according to the letter.



Congratulations to all who were recognized!

