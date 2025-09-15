San Diego Nonprofit Zero8Hundred Honored with Navy’s 2025 Spirit of Hope Award

Zero8Hundred, a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting military service members and their families during the challenging transition to civilian life, has been selected to receive the Navy’s prestigious 2025 Spirit of Hope Award.

The Spirit of Hope Award is presented annually to individuals and organizations from each branch of the U.S. military who exemplify the enduring values embodied by the legendary entertainer Bob Hope—Duty, Honor, Courage, Loyalty, Commitment, Integrity, and Selfless Dedication. For over five decades, Bob Hope tirelessly uplifted U.S. military personnel through his performances and humanitarian efforts, making this award a significant honor for recipients.

Naval Base Point Loma command leadership, nominated Zero8Hundred for the award, recognizing the nonprofit’s exceptional impact on the lives of transitioning service members and their families. The installation and Zero8Hundred collaborate annually on MWR, Fleet Week and FFSC events, emphasizing their commitment to support our Navy community.

“We are deeply honored to nominate Zero8Hundred in recognition of their unwavering support to transitioning service members and their families,” said CDR Gallagher, Naval Base Point Loma Executive Officer. “Through innovative programs and dedicated service, they’ve significantly improved the quality of life for countless Sailors and their families. Their work reflects the very spirit this award represents.”

Founded in 2014, Zero8Hundred provides vital resources including personalized transition assistance, counseling, and community integration services designed to help veterans and their families successfully navigate life after military service. The organization conducts baseline mental health screenings and offers compassionate support addressing essential needs such as health and wellness, employment, education, and social connections. Staffed by a team of social workers, Zero8Hundred advocates for and supports the active-duty military community within San Diego County.

Ashlley Camac, CEO of Zero8Hundred, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Zero8Hundred is honored to be a 2025 Recipient of the Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award. We are grateful that our mission to support service members transitioning to civilian life is being acknowledged for the positive impact it has on those we serve.”

Zero8Hundred will formally receive the Navy’s 2025 Spirit of Hope Award at a ceremony held on September 17, 2025, at The Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon.



This award highlights the critical role organizations like Zero8Hundred play in easing the transition from military to civilian life, ensuring that veterans and their families receive the support and care they deserve.

Naval Base Point Loma’s nomination of Support the Enlisted Project, was also selected in 2023.

For more information, visit Spirit of Hope Award (navy.mil).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 12:25 Story ID: 548405 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Diego Nonprofit Zero8Hundred Honored with Navy’s 2025 Spirit of Hope Award, by Sergio Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.