Wilmington District’s Hurricane Helene Team Earns National Innovation Award for Recovery Efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District (SAW) and Louisville District (LRL), has been nationally recognized for its innovative use of technology during Hurricane Helene recovery operations. The district’s contracting team and field specialists received a USACE Innovation of the Year Award for applying LiDAR-equipped unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to improve debris identification and removal verification in North Carolina waterways.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wilmington District experts partnered with the Louisville District to deploy LiDAR technology—commonly used in surveying and mapping—to assess storm debris across heavily impacted rivers and streams. This approach allowed engineers to quickly identify hazardous obstructions, accurately measure debris volumes, and validate removal operations with greater efficiency than traditional methods.

Wilmington District team members John Mayo, Chris Kay, and Josh Craven were instrumental in developing and applying this solution, which enhanced safety for crews, improved accountability, and accelerated the pace of recovery.

“This award highlights the ingenuity and dedication of our people,” said Col. Brad Morgan, Wilmington District commander. “By adapting cutting-edge tools to meet the challenges of Hurricane Helene, our contracting and technical teams not only delivered results for North Carolina communities, but also set a benchmark for how USACE can respond to future disasters.”

The Innovation of the Year Award is one of the Corps’ highest honors, recognizing advancements that strengthen mission delivery and benefit the public. For Wilmington District, the honor reflects a continued commitment to engineering solutions that protect lives, restore infrastructure, and build resilience in the face of natural disasters.

