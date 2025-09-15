ACC Commander immersed in Tyndall's combat readiness and innovation

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, visited Tyndall Air Force Base from Sept. 15-16, 2025, with Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, to see firsthand the progress of the F-35A Lightning II beddown and the installation’s rebuild effort.



During the visit, Tyndall leadership highlighted the base’s transformation following a direct hit from Hurricane Michael in 2018, resulting in 484 damaged buildings. The base has undergone a $5.3 billion rebuild. This effort, which includes 44 new military construction projects providing 120 new facilities, is turning Tyndall into the "Installation of the Future."



When complete, Tyndall will host three F-35 squadrons, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of America’s air dominance. The ACC leaders met with Airmen overseeing aircraft support, maintenance operations, and construction projects designed to accommodate the advanced stealth fighter.



“The rebuild here is about more than just recovery; it's about positioning Tyndall as a cornerstone of our nation's defense,” said Spain. “The combination of the F-35 mission and access to the unique Gulf Range Training Complex airspace makes this a premier location for training and projecting combat power. What's happening at Tyndall is vital for the future of our Air Force.”



The rebuild, managed by the Tyndall-based National Disaster Recovery Division, is a model for how the Air Force can recover from natural disasters and make its infrastructure more resilient. The project integrates resilient power, cybersecurity, and storm-resistant designs, resulting in modernized flightlines, hardened hangars, and improved living and working facilities.



Spain also recognized individual excellence during the visit. He met with Master Sgt. Brandon Vazquez, recently named one of the Air Force's 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2025, and presented commander’s coins to other Airmen for outstanding performance. These recognitions underscored the dedication and professionalism of Tyndall’s Airmen as they continue to sustain operations while adapting to a rapidly evolving mission.



“The talent on this installation is razor-sharp and relentlessly focused. These new hangars and cutting-edge facilities are impressive, but it's the mission-ready Airmen within them who truly define our air dominance. Their unwavering commitment to excellence is what ensures our readiness—and guarantees our lethality,” said Unterseher.



In addition to engaging with Airmen, ACC’s leadership team met with local community leaders to discuss the base’s ongoing rebuild and the strategic importance of the operational mission. The discussion reinforced the strong partnership between Tyndall and the surrounding community, as well as their shared commitment to resilience, economic growth, and the long-term success of the installation.



"The progress our wing and the installation has made is remarkable, but this is just the beginning," said Col. Christian Bergtholdt. "Within five years, we'll have a Deployable Combat Wing and three operational F-35 combat squadrons ready to project combat airpower globally. Hosting Gen. Spain and Chief Unterseher gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that Tyndall's Airmen aren't just rebuilding from disaster, we're forging the future of air dominance."



The arrival of the first F-35 squadron is the catalyst for Tyndall's primary combat mission. The focus now shifts to a deliberate, multi-year process of forging a fully operational fighting force. As the next two fighter squadrons arrive in the coming years and the rebuild is completed, the wing will continue to hone its tactics and mature its capabilities, making it a key part of air dominance.

