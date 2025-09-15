507th LRS Utilizes Driving Simulator

Photo By Carter Denton | Airman 1st Class Kyndall George, a Security Forces Fire Team Member from the 507th...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | Airman 1st Class Kyndall George, a Security Forces Fire Team Member from the 507th Security Forces Squadron, trains on a vehicle simulator at the 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron June 7, 2025. The vehicle simulator provides hands-on training opportunities for the Airmen on multiple platforms without the need of a vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – The 507th Logistics Readiness Squadron now provides additional vehicle training opportunities to Airmen of the 507th Air Refueling Wing with a new driving simulator.



The simulator provides members throughout the wing the opportunity to familiarize themselves with different vehicles and scenarios, supplementing hands-on training with physical equipment.



“One of the benefits to this, even though it will never replace actual real-world driving, is that I can have more than one person training at a time,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brian Gunther, the 507th LRS senior enlisted leader. “Another benefit is that there are a lot of very young drivers entering the Air Force and this gives them a safe environment to gain some form of comfortability before being thrown in the real thing.”



The simulator creates an opportunity for Airmen to familiarize themselves with specialized vehicles and scenarios that may be infrequent in daily operations.



“The beauty of the simulator is that it has multiple vehicle platforms that cover [Air Force Specialty Codes] throughout the MSG,” said Lt. Col. Charles Marquez, the 507th Mission Support Group commander. “This simulator will provide the necessary familiarization that will give our trainees a leg up when they begin actual hands-on training.”



The driving simulator provides an innovative way to mitigate risk while providing unique training opportunities.



“This vehicle simulator is consistent with the drive across the Air Force to enhance our technology tools and create controlled environments that will help our Airmen be better prepared for future real world taskings,” Marquez said.