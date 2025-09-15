Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet, met with Major Gen. Saif Alhamlan, commander, Kuwait Naval Force, and Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Coast Guard, aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Sept. 8. The leaders discussed the continued commitment by both nations to ensuring maritime security in the Northern Arabian Gulf and ongoing joint efforts to increase capacity and capability in furtherance of regional stability. U.S. Embassy Kuwait's Chargé d'Affaires Steven R. Butler also participated in the visit and additional topics of discussion included the critical importance of information sharing between nations to counter regional threats and upcoming personnel exchanges aimed at honing best practices and maritime operational expertise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 08:18 Story ID: 548367 Location: BH Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readout of Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet, met with commander of Kuwait Naval Force and Director General of the Kuwait Coast Guard aboard USS Nimitz, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.