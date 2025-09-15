Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readout of Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet, met with commander of Kuwait Naval Force and Director General of the Kuwait Coast Guard aboard USS Nimitz

    BAHRAIN

    09.17.2025

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet, met with Major Gen. Saif Alhamlan, commander, Kuwait Naval Force, and Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Coast Guard, aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Sept. 8. The leaders discussed the continued commitment by both nations to ensuring maritime security in the Northern Arabian Gulf and ongoing joint efforts to increase capacity and capability in furtherance of regional stability. U.S. Embassy Kuwait's Chargé d'Affaires Steven R. Butler also participated in the visit and additional topics of discussion included the critical importance of information sharing between nations to counter regional threats and upcoming personnel exchanges aimed at honing best practices and maritime operational expertise.

