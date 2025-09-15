Mission Movers: 733rd AMS leads with logistics

Photo By Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rita Hernandez, left, 21st Air Lift Squadron, senior...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rita Hernandez, left, 21st Air Lift Squadron, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edward Lily, middle, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Expeditionary Air/Ground Liaison Element Air Transportation Specialist, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Virgillio Frial, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, Expeditionary Air/Ground Liaison Element C-17 loadmaster, tighten chains on a Marine Light Armored vehicle on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. The joint integration training between Airmen and Marines supported a large-scale logistics movement focused on enhancing rapid deployment and air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan –Airmen from the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron participated in a joint integration training exercise with U.S. Marine Corps Marines on July 18, 2025, loading vehicles onto a C-17 Globemaster III. The aircraft, assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing out of Travis Air Force Base, California, supported a joint logistics movement focused on rapid deployment and air mobility operations in coordination with the U.S. Marine Corps.



The 733rd AMS plays a critical role in executing Air Mobility Command’s mission of rapid global mobility, ensuring the movement of both personnel and cargo. This joint exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between service branches and strengthen logistics capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region.



“This is what we do every day,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daine Burke, 733rd Aerial Port flight superintendent. “One of the great things about being in the ’2T2’ career field is that our peacetime and wartime missions are identical. Whether it’s a routine task or a high-tempo movement like this one, our team is trained and ready.”



Airmen from the 733rd AMS manage a wide range of cargo, from rolling stock and tactical vehicles to medical supplies and defense equipment. Their efforts ensure mission success both in daily operations and during exercises.



“Working with the Marines and sister services isn’t new for us, it’s something we do regularly,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Shannon Zintgraff, 733rd Air Freight officer in charge. “But exercises like this are a great opportunity to demonstrate how well we integrate. It helps solidify the relationships and ensures that, in the event of a real-world situation, we’re already prepared and connected.”



Planning for the training began months in advance, with coordination efforts ramping up in the weeks leading to execution.



“Logistics tends to be forgotten until execution time but that’s when people realize how critical it is,” said Burke. “Our team works hard behind the scenes, recognized or not, and I’m proud of them for making the mission happen every day.”



The Airmen of the 733rd AMS remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering seamless logistical support and fostering effective coordination across service branches. Their dedication not only enhances operational readiness but also reinforces the strategic partnerships critical to maintaining stability and rapid response capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific region.