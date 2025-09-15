Southeast Asian Maritime Forces Attend SEACAT 2025 ISR Workshop

SINGAPORE – Maritime defense officials from 12 Indo-Pacific partner nations, including the U.S. Navy, and personnel from non-governmental and international organizations, engaged in the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) training workshop during the Shore Phase of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2025 in Singapore from Aug. 5-8.



The ISR training workshop was designed to enhance intelligence gathering and sharing between the various SEACAT 2025 participating maritime forces. The scenario-based training was centered around a simulated search for an undisclosed number of “dark vessels” transiting between international waters and each nation’s exclusive economic zones, a challenge derived from shared real-world nautical concerns in the region.



“SEACAT is critical; it brings together navies and maritime agencies across the Indo-Pacific to improve regional security,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jimmy Harmon, assistant chief of staff for operations at Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73. “From an operations standpoint, it’s a chance to rehearse our coordination, improve interoperability, and strengthen trust among partners. We’re working through scenarios that mirror real-world challenges.”



The workshop highlighted ISR tools and techniques meant to contribute toward a cohesive and multinational approach to maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific region. The ISR workshop created an open forum for defense officials to become better acquainted with one another’s information-sharing procedures and protocols.



“Success is measured by improved coordination. If partner nations leave here with clearer communication pathways, faster decision-making processes, and more trust in each other’s capabilities, that’s a win,” said Harmon. “That kind of structure fosters genuine partnerships and shared ownership of regional security outcomes.”



The Shore Phase for SEACAT 2025 acts as the prelude to the Sea Phase, which takes place in the first weeks of September. During the Sea Phase, intelligence cells will be tasked with practically applying their inter-operational ISR capabilities. From their respective maritime operation center locations, each nation will be collectively responsible for locating, tracking, and interdicting contracted ships that are posing as illicit vessels.



SEACAT demonstrates shared commitments to maritime partnership, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific. At least 12 nations are participating in SEACAT 2025, including Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and the United States.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2025 Date Posted: 09.17.2025 01:09 Story ID: 548354 Location: SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Southeast Asian Maritime Forces Attend SEACAT 2025 ISR Workshop, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.