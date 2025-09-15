Navy Information Warfare Commands Pin 19 New Chief Petty Officers

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Ray McCann | Suffolk, Va., Compound hosted the FY26 Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony on...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Ray McCann | Suffolk, Va., Compound hosted the FY26 Navy Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony on Sept. 16, 2025, for Naval Information Forces, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Naval Network Warfare Command, and Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command. The time-honored event, steeped in naval heritage, marked the transition of new Chiefs into the Navy’s senior enlisted ranks through the symbolic pinning of anchors and the recitation of the CPO Creed. Friends, family, and shipmates gathered to witness the milestone as these new 18 Chief Petty Officers, and 1 Sergeant First Class (Honorary Chief) were pinned with their anchors and donned their covers symbolizing their transition to their new rank. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC2 Ray McCann/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

Nineteen newly selected chief petty officers entered the Suffolk Federal Complex Hall of Heroes in their freshly pressed khakis Sept. 16, singing "Anchors Aweigh," the unofficial march song of the United States Navy.



The eighteen Navy Chief Petty Officers and one Army Sergeant First Class (Honorary Chief) represented Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC), Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC), and Joint Staff Norfolk.



After a six-week initiation period, the chiefs waited with anticipation to receive their fouled anchor insignia, which would be worn on their uniform collars. The ceremony also includes the "donning of the hat," where the chiefs’ mentors or family members placed their covers on their heads.



Master Chief Augustine Cooper, NAVIFOR Force Master Chief, was the guest speaker at the event and addressed the twenty newly pinned Chiefs.



“Selection as a Chief represents the most significant change—and perhaps the most significant achievement—of a Sailor's career,” said Cooper. “Your journey to this moment connects you to generations of Chiefs who have served in every conflict and peacetime mission our Navy has undertaken.”



Unlike other branches in the military, to become a chief petty officer and join the Navy’s senior enlisted leadership, chief selects take a six-week training course that focuses on shifting their priorities to become a servant leader for their Sailors. The training involved much self-reflection, learning, and leading. The service members were physically trained, took lessons in leadership, and volunteered in the local community.



“This season has tested every aspect of your character, knowledge, and commitment to service. You have proven that you possess not only the technical mastery but also the moral courage, judgment, and strength of character essential in the information domain, where ethical decisions carry strategic consequences,” said Cooper.



According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, the chief petty officer, as recognized today, was officially established on 1 April 1893, when the rank “petty officer first class” was shifted to “chief petty officer.” For 132 years, Navy chiefs have bridged the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.



When you walk among the deck plates in the Navy, you will see Navy chiefs with their gold fouled anchors on their uniforms. They will either be mentoring a junior Sailor or serving as an advisor to senior officers. The Chief is the backbone of the Navy, and they run the deck plates.



