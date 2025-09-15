NAVFAC Pacific Hosts Successful Industry Day

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific hosted an Industry Day for one-on-one contractor engagements Sept. 11 at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii.



The purpose of the Industry Day provided construction and architect-engineer contractors with the opportunity to provide feedback on how NAVFAC can improve as well as showcase their capabilities in supporting the Department of Defense’s mission success across the NAVFAC Pacific enterprise.



"This one-day forum highlighted our commitment to partner with industry and learn better ways to ensure successful projects. Our industry partners are key to the success of meeting our mission.” said NAVFAC Pacific Deputy Operations Officer Jimmy Miyamoto.



Companies with offices and projects across the globe and local businesses interested in working within the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility attended the event, along with Australian and Japanese companies with current NAVFAC contracts.



The Industry Day kicked off with a full schedule of 13 companies meeting one-on-one with NAVFAC Pacific senior executives. Each company had as many as six personnel in attendance and were welcomed with NAVFAC Pacific leadership remarks, followed by the contractor’s presentation, and ended with an informal question and answer session.



NAVFAC emphasized the challenges in delivering projects in austere locations and how industry might provide innovative solutions through their experience. Topics of discussion included acquisition processes, logistic and location specific challenges, technological advances, accelerated design and construction methods, early contractor involvement, and modular construction.



“The engagement was extremely successful as it allowed us, the Navy’s facility construction experts, the opportunity to conduct an effective and meaningful dialogue expressing our goal to deliver the best products and services possible.” said Miyamoto.



About NAVFAC Pacific

NAVFAC Pacific delivers facilities engineering, design, construction, and acquisition expertise across the Indo-Pacific in support of U.S. and allied forces. The command’s mission-critical projects directly enhance readiness, resiliency, and the ability of the joint force to deter aggression and defend U.S. interests in the region.

