The 124th Fighter Wing was presented with an award from the Warhawk Air Museum during a soft opening ceremony in Nampa, Idaho, on Sept. 12, 2025.



The museum is opening a new area dedicated to the military operations that took place during the Global War on Terror, which lasted nearly 20 years.



“We are just so happy that we found a home for a piece of our history,” said Lt. Col. Jason Attinger, 124FW A5, Plans and Integration Division. “We get to share a piece of our history with our community.”



One of the main exhibits is an A-10 Thunderbolt II that was stationed in Idaho at the 124FW.



“The mission of the A-10 is to support our fellow brothers and sisters on the ground,” said Col. Anthony Skeesick, the deputy commander of the 124FW. “It is an honor to be able to have our own aircraft stay here in Idaho. We are Idahoans, we are Guardsmen and we have stories to tell.”



The aircraft represents who we are as Idaho National Guard Airmen and their accomplishments during GWOT and beyond.



“This aircraft is a conversation piece to educate the community on what we’ve done over the last 20 years, what the Idaho Air National Guard has done, and what the 124th Fighter Wing has done,” said Attinger. “We have nearly 1,300 Airmen out here. We are citizens. We work among you in our daily lives.”



The wing has supported operations throughout the world during the GWOT era, which included not only aircraft and pilots, but wing Airmen from all career fields.



“The next generation gets to see a piece of our history,” Attinger said. “We look forward to coming here to tell our stories, talking about the aircraft, the mission, and what we do as Guardsmen. We enjoy serving the community, this state, and this great nation.”



The 124FW continues to fly a full fleet of the mighty A-10 Thunderbolt II, despite this aircraft being donated to the museum.

This work, Idaho A-10 finds new permanent home, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras