Manitowoc Airman receives Wortham Achievement Award

Photo By Olivia Sherman | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edward Wick, center, a munitions controller with the 115th...... read more read more Photo By Olivia Sherman | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edward Wick, center, a munitions controller with the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, is recognized as the 2024 1st. Lt. Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award recipient by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Strub, left, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, and U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin M. Gerds, the 115th Fighter Wing commander, at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 11, 2025. Wick received the award for excellence in his community and his military service through mentorship and commitment to others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman) see less | View Image Page

Tech. Sgt. Edward Wick, a munitions controller assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, was presented the 2024 1st. Lt. Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award during a ceremony at Truax Field Sept. 11.



The award is presented annually to the Wisconsin National Guardsman who best represents the concept of citizen-Soldier or Airman through a combination of outstanding military and civil service.



It was established in 2014 to honor the legacy of 1st. Lt. Thomas Wortham IV, a combat veteran who served with distinction in both the Wisconsin Army National Guard and Chicago Police Department. He was an advocate of community policing and worked to steer local youth away from gangs, drugs and violence before being killed during an armed robbery attempt in 2010.



“His legacy reminds us that true leadership extends far beyond the uniform. It lives in our actions, our commitments and the example we set for others every day,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “Each year, we search for a Guardsman who carries forward that legacy. Someone that doesn't just serve, but serves with distinction, purpose, and heart.”



Wick enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard in 2015 as a munitions systems specialist and has deployed in support of multiple contingency operations. In addition to his duties as a munitions controller, he leverages his civilian experience to serve as a CPR and tactical combat casualty care instructor. Outside of his role as a traditional guardsman, he has served as a police officer, law enforcement instructor and is currently a Manitowoc County deputy sheriff. Additionally, he has spent the past three years mentoring future public servants as a volunteer with the Mishicot Public Safety Cadets program.



“We always seek those to join our team [fighter wing] that not only do what you ask them, but go above and beyond, and have the ambition to make everyone and everything around them better,” said Col. Benjamin Gerds, 115th Fighter Wing commander. “And that is exactly what Tech. Sgt. Wick embodies.”



While addressing the audience, Wick expressed heartfelt appreciation to his wife and children for their steadfast support and lauded the commitment and devotion of the Wortham family members in attendance.



“Thank you for your dedication; for turning unimaginable loss into a lasting commitment to honoring others,” Wick said. “Your work ensures that Tom's name and spirit will continue to inspire all of us who serve in both military and law enforcement uniforms.”