Washington National Guard celebrates legacy, mission at CSM Abby West Organizational Day

Soldiers, airmen, civilian employees, retirees, and family members gathered on the Camp Murray parade field Sept. 12, 2025, for the Abby West Organizational Day, a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and the shared mission of the Washington Military Department.



Hosted in honor of the late Command Sgt. Maj. Abby West, the event highlighted the broad capabilities of the department and brought together members across the organization for a day of connection and camaraderie.



“Organizational Day is about taking a step back from our daily missions to focus on people – our soldiers, airmen, civilians, retirees, and their families,” said Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general, Washington National Guard. “It’s a chance to come together, strengthen our bonds, and to remember that no matter what our roles are, we’re one team serving together for our state and nation.”



The day included a variety of activities designed for all ages, from competitive games to informational displays showcasing the diverse functions of the Washington Military Department. Food vendors and music from the 133d Army National Guard kept the atmosphere lively, while static displays of military equipment gave attendees a closer look at the tools Guard members use at home and abroad.



“This was a fantastic event. Just one of those times when the end result was greater than all the individual pieces. I’m so glad we have continued to honor the legacy of Abby West while seizing the opportunity to include the entire Washington Military Department,” said Maj. Ryan York, event planner.



Beyond the activities and displays, the day also emphasized strengthening partnerships—both within the military community and with the organizations that support it. Service members had the opportunity to connect not only with one another but also with the veteran’s groups, family readiness teams, and community partners that help sustain the Guard’s mission. These connections reinforce the idea that while the Guard’s duties span from domestic response to overseas deployments, its success relies on collaboration and the relationships built at every level.



“It was an honor to be selected to put this event together, but more importantly, I was lucky to have such a great team to put it all together with. SFC Anderson, Dana Trakel, Robbin Seeburger, and so many others really made all the pieces come together,” said York.



While the focus of the event was strengthening the whole team, it is a reminder of the work that was done prior by West.



“Our strength doesn’t come just from our capabilities or our training,” Welsh added. “It comes from our people and the support networks we build together; it is continuing the work that Abby did while she was with us.”



Few leaders in the history of the Washington National Guard have embodied ‘service before self’ more than the late Command Sgt. Maj. Abby West. The epitome of selfless service, West always prioritized the well-being of her soldiers above her own. In every decision she made and in every action she took, her focus was on her soldiers.



West died on June 17, 2019, after a decade’s long battle with cancer. She was 49.



“The Abby West Organizational Day serves as a reminder that behind every mission are the dedicated individuals – and their families – who make success possible,” said Welsh.

