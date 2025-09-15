Community dental mission completed in Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Colleen Hoey, service members from Joint Task...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Colleen Hoey, service members from Joint Task Force-Bravo stationed at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras; members from the 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado; Honduran medical professionals; pose for a group photo after JTF-Bravo's two-week community dental event at Universidad Catolica, Honduras, Aug. 27, 2025. Global Health Engagements help cultivate common bonds and foster goodwill between the U.S. and regional nations by providing humanitarian assistance which improves the well-being of the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – U.S. Southern Command’s Joint Task Force-Bravo, a unit based out of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, received more than 40 U.S. Air Force dental service members on August 23 to conduct to a community medical mission at Universidad Catolica (Catholic University) from August 23 through September 5, 2025.



Services offered during the two-week community dental event included comprehensive treatment such as general examinations, stainless steel crowns, fillings, cleanings, dental hygiene classes, benefiting 300 youths and their families.



Key organizations participating in the mission include Catholic University dental teams, Joint Task Force-Bravo representatives, and U.S. Air Force dental teams from 14 units led by the 302nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



JTF-Bravo also provided items like toothbrushes, diapers, and formula to families who attended the event. Supporting Honduran health efforts represents the spirit of service and everyone’s role in building stronger communities in the region.



Through its medical missions, JTF-Bravo delivers critical humanitarian aid and disaster relief support in times of crisis, helping our Central American partners prepare for unforeseen disasters. These joint events with local communities strengthen relationships with host nations by demonstrating U.S. commitment to regional stability and cooperation. These missions not only provide immediate health benefits but also foster goodwill, mutual respect, and collaboration between the U.S. military and local communities, helping to enhance long-term regional security.