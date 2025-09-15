Fort McCoy supports Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment Small Team Training event on post

Courtesy Photo | Installation workforce members participate in the Predictive Index Behavioral...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Installation workforce members participate in the Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment Small Team Training on Aug. 21, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Predictive Index (PI) is a scientifically validated talent optimization tool designed to help organizations understand what drives their people — and how to align those drives with business strategy. It measures behavioral tendencies and cognitive ability, offering insights into how individuals work, communicate, and contribute to team dynamics. PI is widely used across industries to enhance hiring, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. (U.S. Army Photo by Nicholas Kletzien/Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources) see less | View Image Page

The Predictive Index (PI) is a scientifically validated talent optimization tool designed to help organizations understand what drives their people — and how to align those drives with business strategy.



It measures behavioral tendencies and cognitive ability, offering insights into how individuals work, communicate, and contribute to team dynamics. PI is widely used across industries to enhance hiring, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness, said Workforce Development Specialist Nicholas Kletzien with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



On Aug. 21, Fort McCoy Workforce Development, in partnership with Viterbo University, hosted a Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment Small Team Training on post.



“This dynamic and optional professional development experience welcomed 14 participants from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources, each seeking deeper insight into their behavioral tendencies and how those traits influence team cohesion, communication, and workplace performance,” Kletzien said.



Certified PI professionals Dr. Thomas Thibodeaux and Nicole M. Van Ert facilitated the session, offering a comprehensive review of each participant’s assessment results. The training included a deep dive into individual behavior profiles and explored how these profiles shape interpersonal dynamics and team effectiveness, Kletzien said.



“This workshop has been hosted on multiple occasions at Fort McCoy by various directorates and continues to be a popular and impactful offering,” he said. “It has been consistently praised for its relevance, depth, and practical application across both military and civilian leadership environments.”



For more information on Predictive Index training opportunities, call Kletzien at 502-898-4393.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources.)