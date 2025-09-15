COMMANDER, LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP SQUADRON TWO HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept.12, 2025) – Capt. Wade Smith relieved Capt. Mark Haney as

Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (LCSRON TWO) during a change of command

ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 12.



During Capt. Haney’s tenure, LCSRON TWO significantly enhanced the Littoral Combat Ship's

mission as a capable and deployable warfighting asset. The squadron merged the staff and the

two subordinate divisions, integrating nine single-crew LCSs and executing a demanding

operational tempo that has been crucial in maintaining maritime security, strengthening

partnerships, and projecting American naval power. This included six deployments to the U.S.

Fourth Fleet, U.S. Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of responsibility.



LCSRON TWO also welcomed four new Freedom-variant LCSs to the Fleet and implemented

upgrades and advanced technology, including significant improvements to LCS training and self-

sufficiency, ensuring a combat-ready force.



The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force

Atlantic.



“Commodore Haney and his team substantially increased the combat readiness of this warship

class,” said Rear Adm. Cahill. “Through a number of innovative initiatives his team raised the

class availability rate from .35 to .75. An incredible accomplishment. These warships are

operating globally, demonstrating their versatility, and completing critical missions for the

nation.”



Under Capt. Haney's command, the LCS community in Mayport maintained a high operational

tempo and demonstrated its commitment to global security. Multiple deployments included USS

Milwaukee (LCS 5) in October 2022, USS Detroit (LCS 7) in June 2023, USS Little Rock (LCS

9) in April 2023, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) in March 2023, USS St. Louis (LCS 19) in June

2024, and USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) in March 2025.



Additionally, USS Indianapolis broke new ground with the first extended LCS deployment to the

U.S. Sixth and Fifth Fleet areas of responsibility, showcasing the platform's endurance and

adaptability. This deployment included a crew swap and demonstrated the LCS crews’ readiness

to address real-world threats when they experienced combat action in the Red Sea.



Prior to assuming command of LCSRON TWO, Capt. Smith served as commander of Afloat

Training Group.



“Today is a celebration of all CDRE Haney and the tremendous staff of LCSRON TWO have accomplished during his 2 years of leadership,” said Capt. Smith. “I am honored to join this staff and to continue to build upon the solid foundation that Mark Haney has laid.”



Located in Mayport, Florida, LCSRON TWO oversees all operational and administrative tasking

of nine independently-assigned LCSs. LCSs are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed

to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS

is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2025 Date Posted: 09.16.2025 14:22 Story ID: 548302 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMMANDER, LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP SQUADRON TWO HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.