COMMANDER, LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP SQUADRON TWO HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept.12, 2025) – Capt. Wade Smith relieved Capt. Mark Haney as
Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (LCSRON TWO) during a change of command
ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 12.
During Capt. Haney’s tenure, LCSRON TWO significantly enhanced the Littoral Combat Ship's
mission as a capable and deployable warfighting asset. The squadron merged the staff and the
two subordinate divisions, integrating nine single-crew LCSs and executing a demanding
operational tempo that has been crucial in maintaining maritime security, strengthening
partnerships, and projecting American naval power. This included six deployments to the U.S.
Fourth Fleet, U.S. Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of responsibility.
LCSRON TWO also welcomed four new Freedom-variant LCSs to the Fleet and implemented
upgrades and advanced technology, including significant improvements to LCS training and self-
sufficiency, ensuring a combat-ready force.
The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force
Atlantic.
“Commodore Haney and his team substantially increased the combat readiness of this warship
class,” said Rear Adm. Cahill. “Through a number of innovative initiatives his team raised the
class availability rate from .35 to .75. An incredible accomplishment. These warships are
operating globally, demonstrating their versatility, and completing critical missions for the
nation.”
Under Capt. Haney's command, the LCS community in Mayport maintained a high operational
tempo and demonstrated its commitment to global security. Multiple deployments included USS
Milwaukee (LCS 5) in October 2022, USS Detroit (LCS 7) in June 2023, USS Little Rock (LCS
9) in April 2023, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) in March 2023, USS St. Louis (LCS 19) in June
2024, and USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) in March 2025.
Additionally, USS Indianapolis broke new ground with the first extended LCS deployment to the
U.S. Sixth and Fifth Fleet areas of responsibility, showcasing the platform's endurance and
adaptability. This deployment included a crew swap and demonstrated the LCS crews’ readiness
to address real-world threats when they experienced combat action in the Red Sea.
Prior to assuming command of LCSRON TWO, Capt. Smith served as commander of Afloat
Training Group.
“Today is a celebration of all CDRE Haney and the tremendous staff of LCSRON TWO have accomplished during his 2 years of leadership,” said Capt. Smith. “I am honored to join this staff and to continue to build upon the solid foundation that Mark Haney has laid.”
Located in Mayport, Florida, LCSRON TWO oversees all operational and administrative tasking
of nine independently-assigned LCSs. LCSs are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed
to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS
is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.
