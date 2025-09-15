Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMMANDER, LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP SQUADRON TWO HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    LCSRON 2 Change of Command

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Pinkham | 250912-N-ZZ999-1007 MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2025) – Incoming commodore of Littoral

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept.12, 2025) – Capt. Wade Smith relieved Capt. Mark Haney as
    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (LCSRON TWO) during a change of command
    ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 12.

    During Capt. Haney’s tenure, LCSRON TWO significantly enhanced the Littoral Combat Ship's
    mission as a capable and deployable warfighting asset. The squadron merged the staff and the
    two subordinate divisions, integrating nine single-crew LCSs and executing a demanding
    operational tempo that has been crucial in maintaining maritime security, strengthening
    partnerships, and projecting American naval power. This included six deployments to the U.S.
    Fourth Fleet, U.S. Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of responsibility.

    LCSRON TWO also welcomed four new Freedom-variant LCSs to the Fleet and implemented
    upgrades and advanced technology, including significant improvements to LCS training and self-
    sufficiency, ensuring a combat-ready force.

    The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force
    Atlantic.

    “Commodore Haney and his team substantially increased the combat readiness of this warship
    class,” said Rear Adm. Cahill. “Through a number of innovative initiatives his team raised the
    class availability rate from .35 to .75. An incredible accomplishment. These warships are
    operating globally, demonstrating their versatility, and completing critical missions for the
    nation.”

    Under Capt. Haney's command, the LCS community in Mayport maintained a high operational
    tempo and demonstrated its commitment to global security. Multiple deployments included USS
    Milwaukee (LCS 5) in October 2022, USS Detroit (LCS 7) in June 2023, USS Little Rock (LCS
    9) in April 2023, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) in March 2023, USS St. Louis (LCS 19) in June
    2024, and USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) in March 2025.

    Additionally, USS Indianapolis broke new ground with the first extended LCS deployment to the
    U.S. Sixth and Fifth Fleet areas of responsibility, showcasing the platform's endurance and
    adaptability. This deployment included a crew swap and demonstrated the LCS crews’ readiness
    to address real-world threats when they experienced combat action in the Red Sea.

    Prior to assuming command of LCSRON TWO, Capt. Smith served as commander of Afloat
    Training Group.

    “Today is a celebration of all CDRE Haney and the tremendous staff of LCSRON TWO have accomplished during his 2 years of leadership,” said Capt. Smith. “I am honored to join this staff and to continue to build upon the solid foundation that Mark Haney has laid.”

    Located in Mayport, Florida, LCSRON TWO oversees all operational and administrative tasking
    of nine independently-assigned LCSs. LCSs are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed
    to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS
    is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

