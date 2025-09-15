JBAB hosts tactical pause, promotes resilience, readiness

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington D.C. – Air Force members at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling participated in a tactical pause day Sept. 12, 2025, to promote holistic health and resilience.







During the day, subject matter experts connected Airmen and civilian teammates with medical, mental health, fitness and lifestyle resources designed to sustain mission readiness.



The day began with Warriors Edge training, a four-hour program that emphasizes resilience by teaching Airmen to think clearly and remain steady in fast-paced, high-stress environments.



“Survey results show that stress is climbing across our community,” said Lauren Griffith, prevention coordination specialist with the 11th Wing Integrated Resilience Office. “Stress is real, and it’s impacting a lot of people. Warriors Edge was built for moments like this.”



Griffith provides research-based activities for JBAB and its mission partners, including the Pentagon, focused on preventing interpersonal and self-directed violence.



Following the training, a Health and Readiness Optimization Fair, also known as a HeRO Fair, was held at the Base Exchange.



The fair offered a healthy lunch, education and on-the-spot physical readiness services to support total force and deployment readiness.



“A healthy force is an effective force,” said Donjurea Daniels, JBAB health promotions program coordinator and registered dietitian nutritionist. “Equipping our service members with the best evidence-based, military-focused tools is essential and indispensable.”



The fair also introduced participants to 23 helping agencies that provide health and resilience resources, including Equal Opportunity, JBAB Pediatric Clinic, Consortium for Health and Military Performance (CHAMP) and JBAB and JBA Health Promotions.



At the end of the tactical pause, units gathered for small-group discussions about managing stress in their workplaces and personal lives, followed by team-building events.



For more information about available resources contact the Integrated Resilience Office at 11wg.prevention.team@us.af.mil or look at www.resilience.af.mil.

