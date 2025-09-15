U.S. MARINE CORPS FORCES, SOUTH HOSTS MULTINATIONAL MARITIME EXERCISE UNITAS AT CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.

Camp Lejeune, N.C. – U.S. Marines and participating multinational forces kick off UNITAS LXVI (66), the world’s longest-running maritime exercise, scheduled to start Sept. 15, 2025, here.



This year’s exercise brings together military forces from 25 partner nations from Europe, the Caribbean, North, Central and South America, along with U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units, to strengthen interoperability, enhance maritime security and foster collaboration in the region.



“UNITAS is a premiere event for us to train alongside our allies and partners in a combined force,” said Lt. Gen. Leonard F Anderson IV, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and Marine Forces Reserve. “This year’s exercise will help us become a more integrated naval expeditionary force with the U.S. Navy and build upon the amphibious and littoral combat power of all the participants. I am extremely proud of the work that went into the largest known UNITAS that we also have the pleasure to host.”



While the U.S. Navy portion of the exercise will take place at sea along the east coast, the U.S. Marine Corps exercise portion will take place here. It is the first known iteration of UNITAS at a major Marine Corps installation as the exercise is normally held in South America. This year’s exercise will feature the largest U.S. Marine Corps participation with more than 2,000 Marines and partner nation servicemembers conducting realistic warfighter training, including live-fire, military operations in urban terrain, visit board search seizure and amphibious operations.



Participating nations in the amphibious portion of the exercise include Argentina, Brazil, Belize, Columbia, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Morocco, Paraguay, Peru and Spain.



The amphibious portion of the exercise will culminate with multinational forces executing an amphibious assault on Onslow Beach with amphibious ships from the Guatemala, Mexico, Spain and the U.S.



The annual exercise, currently in its 66th year, underscores the U.S. commitment to enduring partnerships and regional stability. By operating together in realistic, complex scenarios, participants improve their ability to respond collectively to crises, deter aggression and support peace and security across the Americas.

Who We Are: U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South is the Service component of U.S. Southern Command, responsible for all U.S. Marine activity in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. MARFORSOUTH provides contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation plans to deter aggression, defeat threats, rapidly respond to crises, and build regional capacity, working with our allies, partner nations, and U.S. government team members to enhance security and help defend the U.S. homeland and our national interests.



