NAVFAC Washington Contracting Division Director Returns from Norfolk with Strategic Insights on Shipyard Modernization and Technology Integration

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington Contracting Division Director Holly Snow returned from the 2025 Navy/Marine Corps Procurement Conference in Norfolk, Va., with transformative insights that position the command at the forefront of Navy modernization efforts.



The two-day conference, held July 29-30, provided Snow direct access to Pentagon decision-makers and defense industry leaders, revealing priority areas that align with NAVFAC Washington’s capabilities.



“During the conference, it became clear that the government is prioritizing shipyard revitalization and aircraft maintenance in their procurement strategy,” Snow said. “This focus presents a significant opportunity for us to align our offerings with their key initiatives, enhancing our competitive positioning.”



The Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program has identified three critical areas that include infrastructure and industrial performance and modernizing plant equipment—all directly supporting NAVFAC Washington’s mission.



The conference discussion also centered on artificial intelligence’s (AI) transformative potential across Navy operations. Snow emphasized AI’s versatility from initial planning through contract completion.



“AI applications range from the planning phase—where it can simulate and virtually replicate physical environments to improve project design and risk assessment—to post-award administration, where AI supports analysis and optimization without impacting physical operations,” Snow explained.



She highlighted augmented intelligence for “identifying anomalies, monitoring equipment deliveries, predicting unplanned maintenance, and forecasting potential failures” while “simplifying end-user processes through intelligent manuals and guidance systems.”



Networking with Pentagon leadership revealed the Regional Sustainment Framework’s emphasis on allied nations for maintenance activities. Snow noted discussions with the Office of the Secretary of Defense about operating in contested environments and workforce augmentation through advanced decision-support tools.



“These insights allow NAVFAC Washington to better align its capabilities with the evolving needs of the Navy, opening doors for strategic teaming and collaboration,” Snow said.



The conference also emphasized accelerated delivery methods, including Early-Contractor-Involvement strategies. “This approach facilitates greater collaboration between the government and industry early in the project lifecycle, allowing for improved project governance and advanced planning that directly supports fleet readiness,” Snow noted.



For cybersecurity preparedness, Snow stressed staying ahead of compliance changes, particularly anticipated DFARS clauses requiring specific certification levels.



“By fostering clear dialogue and ensuring compliance with emerging standards, NAVFAC Washington can maintain mission readiness while safeguarding sensitive information,” Snow concluded.

