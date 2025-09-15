NSA Bahrain Pins 16 New Chief Petty Officers

MANAMA, Bahrain— Sixteen Sailors were pinned to chief petty officer during a ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Sept. 16.



Family members, friends, and shipmates watched as Sailors from NSA Bahrain, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance

Detachment Bahrain, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain, Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Detachment Bahrain, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service Middle East, donned gold-fouled anchors and combination covers during the time-honored tradition of the chief petty officer pinning ceremony.



“Today, we welcome the Navy’s newest senior enlisted leaders into the oldest seagoing fraternity in the world—the United States Navy chief petty officer mess,” said NSA Bahrain Command

Master Chief Karl Critides. "Over the course of six weeks, Sailors selected for E-7 are tried and tested during a training and enculturation process formally known as “CPO Initiation.” The pinning ceremony is the

culmination and conclusion of the initiation process, signifying the selectee’s entrance into the chief petty officers’ mess.



“Let me be clear, class 132, you have not arrived, and you are not above reproach,” said Critides. “You must lead ethically, humbly, and transparently. The job ahead will be tough—but if you

stay grounded, trust the mess, remain open to learning, and use your influence for good – you will have the best job in the world. You are a United States Navy chief petty officer.”



Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Command Master Chief Gary Rosenbaum, visiting from NSA Naples, served as the guest speaker for the event.



“In 1893, President Harrison did decree, general order 409, creating chief petty officers for the very first time,” said Rosenbaum. “The best and the brightest were put to the test and now they

are chiefs and leading the rest.”



In his remarks, Rosenbaum referenced CNOTES-1, released by the Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), emphasizing the importance of Sailors being well-trained, connected,

supported, and fit to fight.



“The Sailor is the key to our Navy’s success,” said Rosenbaum. “A chief petty officer’s focus is the Sailor; the development of the Sailor; leadership of the Sailor; to ensure that our Navy is

successful. I ask you to lead from the front; the CNO asks you to lead our Sailors in every aspect of the foundry, the fleet, and the fight. Work hard, learn harder, and play occasionally.”

The rank of chief petty officer was established in 1893. Today, chiefs are regarded for their technical expertise within their ratings, superior administrative abilities, and strong leadership

abilities. Chiefs serve as both supervisors and advocates for their Sailors, bridging the gap between the Navy's officer and enlisted personnel.



In his remarks, Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain, offered four commitments in the form of a charge: standards, Sailors, command, and self.



“Be the standard you enforce,” said Aperauch. “Know their [Sailors’] names, their stories, their strengths, their blind spots. Always push the limits of readiness. The command that fights the best is the command that prepares the best. When you miss the mark, own it, fix it, and then teach it, so that we never miss again.”



Aperauch went on to acknowledge that though making chief petty officer is certainly a tremendous achievement, earning those anchors aboard NSA Bahrain during one of the most challenging periods in the installation’s history is that much more profound.



“You don’t just run the Navy; you raise it—one Sailor at a time,” said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, NSA Bahrain’s commanding officer. “You shape officers, you safeguard our culture, you carry our colors even when the wind is in our face. In a year full of challenges that no other installation has ever faced, you consistently delivered unprecedented success. Wear the history, guard the tradition, build the future; not because the anchors give you authority but because your character makes you worthy of it. I am honored to stand with you as we move forward together. Congratulations and thank you for letting me be part of this incredible journey.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S.

5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA

Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services

to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and

commitment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2025 Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:38 Story ID: 548265 Location: BH Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Bahrain Pins 16 New Chief Petty Officers, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.