NAVCENT Directorate Named 2024 Logistics and Sustainment Team of the Year

MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 4, 2025) — The Directorate of Logistics and Infrastructure (N4), U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet (NAVCENT/C5F), has been named the 2024 Logistics and Sustainment Team of the Year, earning the Admiral Stan Arthur Award for Logistics Excellence for the second consecutive year.



The award recognizes military and civilian logisticians who demonstrate superior innovation, efficiency and operational impact across the fleet. NAVCENT’s N4 directorate earned top honors for its sustained commitment to ensuring end-to-end logistical support and infrastructure readiness in one of the Navy’s most dynamic operational theaters.



"It's an incredible honor and a truly humbling experience,” said Capt. Marcus Jones, former N4 director, NAVCENT/C5F. “More than anything, I am immensely proud of every single Sailor and civilian on my team, and also the task forces that executed Commander's Intent. The Stan Arthur award is a direct reflection of their relentless dedication, deep expertise and unwavering commitment to the mission. Winning it once was a monumental achievement, but earning this recognition for a second consecutive year is a powerful testament to our sustained excellence and the high standard they set for themselves every single day."



The Admiral Stan Arthur Award highlights individuals and teams whose logistical planning and execution provide critical support to fleet operations around the globe. NAVCENT’s logistics team was selected for its role in enabling seamless sustainment operations throughout the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations, which encompasses the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean.



“This award speaks volumes about our team's dedication; we are directly contributing to the U.S. Fifth Fleet's mission success and ensuring the entire fleet is ready to respond when and where needed,” said Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Thuy Belmar, N4 senior enlisted leader. “It highlights our commitment to keeping the fleet supplied and mission-capable.”



Jones said the award reflects the strategic importance of logistics to naval operations.

“This award validates that our team is a cornerstone of the U.S. Fifth Fleet mission. It highlights that logistics is not just a support function; it is a strategic enabler of fleet readiness and maritime power projection. In one of the most dynamic and demanding areas of responsibility in the world, their dedication ensures that our warfighters have the parts, fuel, and supplies they need, precisely when and where they need them.”



The N4 directorate previously won the Logistics and Sustainment Team of the Year award in 2023, underscoring its consistent performance and critical role in advancing U.S. Navy operational readiness.



NAVCENT/C5F is the maritime component commander of U.S. Central Command, whose area of responsibility encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean. This expanse, comprised of 21 countries, includes three critical chokepoints at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of Yemen.

