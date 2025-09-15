New Foundations Courses Close the Gap Between PME Milestones

A series of enlisted Foundations courses is equipping Airmen with leadership tools tailored to their level of enlisted service while preparing them for the next professional military education milestones.



Foundations 300, 500, and 700 are five-day courses designed to close developmental gaps between Airman Leadership School, Noncommissioned Officer Academy, and Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy.



Each level aligns with a tier of service, including junior enlisted, NCOs, and senior NCOs, ensuring professional growth does not have to wait for the next stripe.



“Airmen used to go years without structured development between PME courses,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Odom, 39th Force Support Squadron developmental advisor. “Foundations gives them the right tools at the right time so they can be better leaders now, not just later.”



The courses combine four days of standardized curriculum from the Barnes Center for Enlisted Education with one day of wing-specific instruction.



Topics range from communication, teamwork, and emotional intelligence to critical thinking, trust building, and strategic leadership.



“Every course is tailored to where an Airman is in their career,” said Odom. “Junior Airmen focus on strengthening core values and teamwork, NCOs dive deeper into leading culture and innovation, and SNCOs prepare for strategic-level leadership. No matter the level, the goal is the same, to build leaders who are ready for the mission.”



Foundations courses also emphasize interaction and discussion, with small class sizes designed to foster peer-to-peer learning.



Development advisors and subject matter experts from across the wing lead sessions, bringing local context to the standardized framework.



Airmen who have already completed Foundations courses have reported increased confidence in leadership roles, a stronger understanding of Air Force priorities, and closer connections with peers.



“These courses are not about checking a box,” said Odom. “They are about making Airmen more effective in their current roles while setting them up for the next challenge.”



Completion of Foundations 300, 500, or 700 will become a mandatory prerequisite for attending ALS, NCOA, and SNCOA after Dec. 31, 2025.



At Incirlik Air Base, the 39th FSS Education Center is working to ensure Airmen have opportunities to complete the courses in time.



“By the end of next year, every Airman will need Foundations under their belt before attending PME,” said Odom. “It is not just a requirement, it is an investment in themselves, their units, and the Air Force mission.”



For more information about the courses or to register, contact the Ed Center at DSN: 314-676-3211.

