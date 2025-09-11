Nile High Club: 55th EFGS and EFS go full-throttle at BRIGHT STAR 25

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Heester, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Heester, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, removes a pre-flight safety pin, while Capt. Nathan Feldmann, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, displays the squadron’s ‘Shooters’ hand gesture, before a Composite Air Operation with partner nations during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. The United States is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger) see less | View Image Page

CAIRO, EGYPT – U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron and 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, along with support squadrons from the 378th and 379th Air Expeditionary Wings, participated in BRIGHT STAR 25 as the only U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon force at multiple locations throughout Egypt, Aug. 28–Sept. 10.



The United States is participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios.



More than 40 countries converged in Egypt, staging at multiple locations, spanning all domains of warfare, with the 55th EFS dominating the skies as the United States’ sole F-16 Fighting Falcon representation. Pilots assigned to the squadron participated in Combined Air Operations, referred to as COMAOs, a joint aerial sortie with partner nations, that emphasize integrated operations and a preparedness to fight as a collective force in possible future engagements.



The COMAOs mirrored Large-Force Exercises, which are a complex and realistic training event designed to test and enhance the combat readiness of multiple aircraft, aircrews, and other support personnel from numerous countries, with the largest LFE encompassing 76 aircraft from multiple nations.



Across this expansive domain, the 55th EFS supported three COMAOs and flew nearly two dozen sorties with Egyptian, Italian, Greek, Indian, and Qatar Emiri Air Forces both during the day, and under the cover of darkness. Although BRIGHT STAR 25 is an exercise event, COMAOs directly prepare U.S. Air Force pilots, as well as partner nations, for the ability to operate seamlessly in future real-world operations.



Thousands of feet above the desert sand, 55th EFS pilots engaged in simulated Red Air exercises, designed to simulate the chaotic combat environment, with partner nations. Air-to-air tactics were at the forefront of the BRIGHT STAR 25 sorties, with the 55th EFS successfully eliminating simulated threats during the exercise utilizing the 20mm M61A1 Gatling gun and basic fighter maneuvers.



With the ever-changing warfare environment, and constant threat of conflict around the corner, there is a palpable sentiment among participating nations; the training completed today at BRIGHT STAR 25, keeps forces prepared for the threats of tomorrow.



"This exercise is about more than just flying together, it’s about building trust, refining tactics, and ensuring we can seamlessly integrate with our partners when it matters most," said Christopher Bankhead, U.S. Air Forces Central Command deputy division chief of exercises. "Training alongside allied forces in realistic, complex scenarios prepares us to respond collectively and decisively in real-world operations anywhere in the world."



Miles below the stratosphere, the 55th EFGS’s maintenance professionals were the quiet unsung heroes of the exercise. The team directly enabled the flying operations for the 55th EFS through hardwork, job expertise and professionalism while working all hours of the day, and alongside partner nations. In addition to the three LFE COMAOs, their efforts generated 20 sorties and countless hours of critical joint training for the 55th EFS’s pilots.



“The 55th EFGS maintenance professionals out here fix these jets the right way, the first time, every time,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Loader, 55th EFGS production superintendent. “They provide solid, safe, reliable aircraft for these pilots to go up there and facilitate training with the Egyptians and our partner nations that are here. That’s really the main focus, the full integration with our partner nations to get their pilot training, and our maintainers have responded by providing solid, safe, reliable aircraft.”



Once the 55th EFG’s fleet of F-16s were airborne, their training did not stop. The maintainers ensured they were prepared to respond to any routine or emergent repairs on the aircraft and took initiative to engage in a subject matter expert skill exchange with Italian and Greek maintenance squadrons positioned next to them during the exercise. Airmen assigned to the 55th EFGS shared tactics, techniques and procedures with partner nations, each operating a different airframe, and collectively reinforced best practices and demonstrated finely-honned skills to their counterparts.



In addition to the 55th EFGS and 55th EFS, a slew of support function squadrons, predominately from the 378th AEW, enabled the joint COMAOs as well.



Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants Flight integrated with their Egyptian Air Force counterparts, to utilize partner nation fuel trucks, to ensure USAF aircraft and Aerospace Ground Equipment alike remained fueled to support flying operations at all times.



The 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight stood ready to respond during each sortie in case of any emergent situations. The crew also took advantage of BRIGHT STAR 25 to organize an integrated inspection with their EAF counterparts and their Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicles and participated in a skill exchange demonstration.



Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron established and maintained a secure network for disseminating sensitive operational information across multiple sections and to numerous countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25. The network maintained by the 378th ECS allowed for immediate and secure transfer of information relevant to flying operations, over the course of the 14-day exercise.



Defenders assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron maintained operational security 24/7 during the exercise by safeguarding the fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons, and additional USAF mission-essential assets.



The success of the 55th EFS and 55th EFGS as the USAF’s sole F-16 Fighting Falcon element in BRIGHT STAR 25 was truly a team effort. Airmen from multiple squadrons worked together to support the joint COMAOs throughout the entirety of the exercise that nearly spanned all of Egypt’s airspace, as they flew up-and-down the Nile, and over The Great Pyramids of Giza.



Whether in the air or on the ground, flying with a side-stick or turning a wrench, the Airmen representing U.S. Air Forces Central and USCENTCOM bolstered partner nation relationships and excelled across all domains during BRIGHT STAR 25, showcasing the United State’s commitment to be a partner of choice in the region, and the unmatched lethality and readiness it brings to the table in future joint operations.