Every Jump Matters: 31st RQS enhances rescue readiness at Yokota

KADEBA AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron sharpened their lifesaving capabilities during a week-long parachute training event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, from Aug. 22–29, 2025.



Over the course of the week, pararescuemen and combat rescue officers conducted dozens of successful jumps, both military free-fall and double-bag static line, designed to maintain their annual jump currency and ensure rapid response readiness across the Indo-Pacific region.



“Yokota has been very accommodating, allowing us access to the airspace, support, and mission profiles we need to maintain proficiency,” said Lt. Col. Lucas Gagliardi, 31st RQS commander. “It’s a critical opportunity to complete upgrade training and mission-essential jump requirements we can’t always meet at Kadena.”



Maintaining jump currency is not optional for the Air Force's combat search and rescue professionals. Airmen must meet specific parachute training thresholds each year or risk losing their qualifications, limiting their ability to respond to real-world emergencies.



The success of the week-long training was made possible through seamless coordination across multiple units, including the 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Yokota’s airfield management team.



While the spotlight was on the pararescuemen in the air, the operation depended on a broad network of support personnel working behind the scenes. Aircrew Flight Equipment specialists inspected and maintained parachutes and gear, independent duty medical technicians provided real-time medical coverage, operations teams coordinated airspace and flight schedules, and airfield crews ensured every jump was executed safely and efficiently.



“This training takes a lot of behind-the-scenes teamwork,” said Staff Sgt. Dan Basheda, 31st RQS lead jumpmaster. “From aircrew support to medical coverage and gear prep, every piece has to come together to make this happen safely.”



To meet the high operational tempo, the squadron also received support from the 68th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Specialists from the 68th provided logistics and parachute rigging support, assisting with the inspection, packing, and maintenance of more than 60 parachutes per day.



“Even with a small team, our AFE section keeps pace with a demanding mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Purol, 31st RQS Aircrew Flight Equipment section chief. “Bringing in help from Davis-Monthan made this possible.”



While Yokota and other locations across Japan provide ideal conditions for airborne training, the 31st RQS occasionally uses the Ridout Drop Zone at Kadena Air Base when off-island options are not available.



Per bilateral agreements with the Government of Japan, Ie Shima is designated as the primary overland drop zone for U.S. military training in Okinawa. However, limitations at Ie Shima such as weather, runway conditions, or availability, can prevent Airmen from meeting their immediate readiness requirements.



Ridout Drop Zone, named after Pararescueman Staff Sgt. Juan Ridout, provides a valuable contingency site for jump operations when mission timelines demand flexibility. All training at Ridout is carefully coordinated with airfield management and conducted by some of the most experienced paradrop professionals in the Department of Defense.



By the end of the training at Yokota, dozens of successful jumps not only validated the squadron’s airborne proficiency but also underscored the level of teamwork and coordination required to execute the rescue mission whenever and wherever it’s needed.



“Our Airmen stand ready to respond anywhere, anytime,” said Gagliardi. “That readiness comes from routine, rigorous training, whether we’re in Yokota, Kadena, or any other location that allows us to maintain the standard.”



The 31st Rescue Squadron’s mission of conducting personnel recovery across the Indo-Pacific requires constant readiness. From disaster response to combat search and rescue, every jump ensures Airmen remain capable of deploying on short notice.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2025 Date Posted: 09.16.2025 03:06 Story ID: 548240 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Every Jump Matters: 31st RQS enhances rescue readiness at Yokota, by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.