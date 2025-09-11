USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew completes successful operational period, support GIUE in Tinian

Courtesy Photo | The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) recovers the small boat after visiting to Rota on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) recovers the small boat after visiting to Rota on Aug. 27, 2025. The crew completed a robust operational period from Aug. 11 to Sept. 1, 2025, patrolling the maritime borders of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to ensure border security and territorial integrity. The crew met all objectives, including enforcing federal laws, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and maintaining readiness for Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Oceania District operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew completed a robust operational period from Aug. 11 to Sept. 1, patrolling the maritime borders of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) to ensure border security and territorial integrity.



The crew met all objectives, including enforcing federal laws, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and maintaining readiness for Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Oceania District operations.



The crew logged over 219 operational hours during the period with notable readiness efforts. They conducted the vessel's first anchoring evolution in Rota and supported a senior leader engagement with local elected officials strengthening local relationships. They delivered supplies to Marine Safety Unit Saipan and transported four maritime safety team members for a Government Initiated Unannounced Exercise in Tinian. This was an efficient use of resources, reducing travel costs by $10,000 and ensured the success of the GIUE which tested the Mobil Tinian team. During the GIUE the Mobil team demonstrated the ability to adequately respond to a simulated oil spill within the defined standard timeframe of four hours and make all necessary notifications.



This period provided a necessary window for training new and existing crew. A gunnery exercise qualified several mount captains and gunners on the 50-caliber machine guns. Additional trainings qualified seven members as boarding team members and boarding officers, quartermasters of the watch, small boat coxswains, deck operations, and a firearms marksmanship coach – all essential roles to ensuring the continuity and success of operations at sea and needed for the cutter’s ongoing participation in Operation Rematau.



Operation Rematau represents the Micronesia-specific implementation of Operation Blue Pacific by U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. The operation focuses on patrols in the U.S. exclusive economic zones of Guam and the CNMI and those of the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau, and the Marshall Islands. It reinforces U.S. commitment to Pacific regionalism, enhances maritime security, and builds trust with local communities. Through these efforts, the Coast Guard deters illegal activities, protects vital resources, and strengthens alliances.



“The value of our routine operations lies in their role in safeguarding U.S. interests and supporting allied nations,” said Lt. Emma Saunders, commanding officer of Myrtle Hazard. “Our patrols deter and disrupt threats such as smuggling and unauthorized fishing, which saves lives, preserves marine ecosystems, and enhances economic opportunities for island communities.”



The purpose extends beyond enforcement to community engagement. Local visits and supply deliveries build positive relationships with residents in more remote areas like Rota and Saipan. These interactions educate the public on U.S. Coast Guard missions and encourage collaboration and cooperation in maritime security and safety.



The impact resonates across the region. Enhanced maritime domain awareness provides real-time information on potential risks and regional needs, reducing vulnerabilities to transnational crimes. Qualifications and gunnery exercises improve operational effectiveness, which directly supports national security objectives. Overall, these operations fortify the U.S. reputation as a reliable trusted partner in the Blue Pacific, promoting peace and prosperity.



“The Myrtle Hazard crew demonstrated exceptional professionalism and versatility during this period. Our efforts ensure this crew maintains high readiness levels, enabling rapid response to emergencies like emergent law enforcement or search and rescue missions.” said Saunders. “Their dedication to training, operational excellence, and community engagement strengthens our mission to protect the maritime borders of Guam and the CNMI.”



-USCG-



About USCGC Myrtle Hazard

The Myrtle Hazard is the 39th 154-foot Sentinel-class FRC, named in honor of the first enlisted woman in the U.S. Coast Guard who served as an electrician and radio operator. It is one of three Guam-based cutters, a cornerstone for the U.S. Coast Guard's ongoing commitment to the U.S. and the people of Oceania.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The team of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is critical in promoting Pacific maritime security, safety, and regional prosperity. The unit's capabilities are integral to executing a wide range of U.S. Coast Guard missions, from safeguarding maritime borders to ensuring commerce and the integrity of the maritime transportation system and saving those in peril on the sea.



For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.