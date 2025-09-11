Voices of the VaANG: Chaplain KMarie Tejeda’s impact as the 192nd Wing’s first full-time chaplain

Earlier this year, the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, marked a significant milestone by welcoming its first full-time chaplain, Chaplain (Capt.) KMarie Tejeda. Her appointment isn’t just a new role; it shows the wing’s dedication to supporting the spiritual well-being of its Airmen, civilians and their families.



Spiritual care is crucial for service members across the Department of War, a fact acknowledged by the 192nd Wing leadership. The U.S. Air Force’s Comprehensive Airman Fitness Program promotes the overall well-being of Airmen and is built on four pillars - mental, physical, social and spiritual resilience.



Tejeda’s role is essential in addressing the spiritual needs of the VaANG Airmen, but her ministry extends beyond religious services. She offers a confidential, non-judgmental space for Airmen to navigate personal, professional and spiritual challenges. Her work includes grief and bereavement support, pastoral care and counseling, premarital and marital counseling, religious accommodations, spiritual support for survivors of sexual assault, suicide prevention and intervention, resiliency training, and leadership advisement.



“One of my main goals is to ensure Airmen feel loved, understood and cared for,” she said. “I want them to know that I am here for them – that their well-being is my priority – and that I do my best to provide a safe space where they can be themselves and talk about what is in their hearts and what matters most to them. I know what it means to carry invisible scars, and that shapes the way I carry out my ministry – showing love, kindness, compassion and care for others. I meet people where they are and give them tools and resources to become resilient and spiritually fit.”



Tejeda’s journey reflects resilience and dedication. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Religious Studies at Hunter College, a Master of Divinity at Harvard Divinity School and a Master of Sacred Theology at Boston University. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in Religious Studies at BU. Her extensive academic background enhances her ability to offer wise counsel to leadership and compassionate spiritual care to Airmen.



“I have taught religion courses, both online and in person, including New Testament Literature, Death and Mortality, Introduction to Religion, and Religion and Hip Hop,” she said. “Throughout my academic career, I have also mentored undergraduate and graduate students. And I’ll admit – I’m a bit of a nerd. You can come talk to me about anything and everything, and I’m pretty sure we’ll have a great conversation.”



Tejeda began her military career in 2021 as a drill status chaplain in the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard. Desiring to experience all four seasons without the extreme cold of the northeast, she was drawn to Virginia, where the climate and the community of the VaANG welcomed her.



“When I met Chaplain [Matthew] Incorvaia and, eventually, Col. Matthew Hummel, I knew that the VaANG would be a safe place for me to grow and learn under their mentorship,” she said.



Recently, Tejeda represented the VaANG at the International Junior Chaplain Course in Helsinki, Finland. The IJCC is a prestigious program, endorsed by NATO and U.S. European Command and hosted by the Finnish Defense Forces at the National Defense University. It brings together military chaplains from Europe and North America, equipping them with skills for joint and multinational operations. The training covers ethical decision-making in combat, spiritual support during trauma and loss, and doctrinal alignment with NATO’s Allied Joint Publication on Religious Support.



Through this experience, Tejeda gained valuable insights and tools for spiritual preparation for combat and cross-cultural religious support – resources that can immediately boost domestic operations and deployment readiness within the VaANG. Her participation strengthens global ties for the wing and enhances her ability to serve.



As the 192nd Wing’s full-time chaplain, Tejeda is committed to fostering an environment where Airmen can thrive spiritually and emotionally. She says the most rewarding part of her role as a chaplain is witnessing the transformation of Airmen who walk into her office feeling weighed down but leave with clarity and hope.



“Please don’t wait until the house is burning to talk to a chaplain,” she emphasized. “Sometimes, simply having a conversation with someone outside the situation – someone who listens, understands and won’t judge – can help extinguish the fire before it spreads. And, if the house is already on fire, please still come talk to us. Chaplains hold confidential and privileged communication, which means you can safely share what’s on your mind without a filter because it won’t go anywhere, as the information belongs to you. We’re here to help you think through any situation and connect you with resources and guidance to support your decision-making. It’s never about what we think is right or wrong. It’s about what you believe is best for you and your loved ones. We meet people where they are, and our priority is always the well-being and spiritual care of Airmen, civilians and their families in the VaANG.”



For those seeking support, Chaplain Tejeda is always available, ready to assist with compassion and understanding. Her commitment ensures the 192nd Wing isn’t just a place of service but a community where every Airman feels valued and supported.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2025 Date Posted: 09.15.2025 17:11 Story ID: 548220 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Voices of the VaANG: Chaplain KMarie Tejeda’s impact as the 192nd Wing’s first full-time chaplain, by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.