Tennessee Guardsman assists community members following D.C. vigil

Photo By Sgt. Kalina Hyche | U.S. Army Sgt. Alan Bull with the Tennessee National Guard, assists a woman down a set...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kalina Hyche | U.S. Army Sgt. Alan Bull with the Tennessee National Guard, assists a woman down a set of stairs while providing a presence patrol in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — A Tennessee National Guard Soldier assigned to the 267th Military Police Company demonstrated the Guard’s commitment to service beyond the mission by assisting two community members after a vigil at the Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, Sept. 14.



U.S. Army Sgt. Alan Bull noticed an elderly woman and another member in a medical boot struggling to navigate a long stairway. Without hesitation, he stepped in to offer support.



“I figured offering assistance would help her get to her vehicle faster with less pain since she was standing for a long period of time,” said Bull.



He guided the women safely down the stairs and remained with them until they found their vehicle. The women, visiting from Virginia, expressed their gratitude before departing.



For Bull, who also serves his community as a civilian law enforcement officer, the moment underscored the values instilled by military service.



“The Guard emphasizes being a part of the community you serve,” said Bull. “That community- oriented thinking extends wherever Guardsmen are called to serve. It’s about trying to be the best person you can be and hopefully making another person’s day better.”



The citizen Soldiers and Airmen of JTF-DC provide great value for the District and the Nation. They are dedicated to ensuring the community has a safe and secure environment for all those who live, work, and serve here.



Approximately 2,300 National Guard members are currently supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department.



-30-