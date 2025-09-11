U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Hosts 65th Interservice Pistol Championships

Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit will host the 65th Interservice Pistol Championships...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato | The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit will host the 65th Interservice Pistol Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia November 2-7. The annual competition is open to all branches of the Armed Forces: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard. This includes all components as well: active duty, Reserve and National Guard servicemembers. The week-long competition comprises 29 separate matches with various courses of fire ranging from 25 to 50 yards. Competitors can compete as individuals in the Open Category and as teams in the Post or Station Categories. The goal of the Interservice Pistol Championships is to test servicemembers’ marksmanship skills and allow them to explore the capabilities of their weapons. There is also an opportunity for servicemembers to earn the Excellence in Competition Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge, or points towards it. Mandatory registration is now open at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=29637 and will close October 24. This site includes the Match Program where more detailed information can be found. For more information about the Interservice Pistol Competition, contact Michael J. Buss, Competitions Chief, at 706-505-3756, or email at Michael.j.buss.civ@army.mil. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit will host the 65th Interservice Pistol Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia November 2-7.



The annual competition is open to all branches of the Armed Forces: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard. This includes all components as well: active duty, Reserve and National Guard servicemembers.



The week-long competition comprises 29 separate matches with various courses of fire ranging from 25 to 50 yards. Competitors can compete as individuals in the Open Category and as teams in the Post or Station Categories.



The goal of the Interservice Pistol Championships is to test servicemembers’ marksmanship skills and allow them to explore the capabilities of their weapons. There is also an opportunity for servicemembers to earn the Excellence in Competition Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge, or points towards it.



Mandatory registration is now open at https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=29637 and will close October 24. This site includes the Match Program where more detailed information can be found.



For more information about the Interservice Pistol Competition, contact Michael J. Buss, Competitions Chief, at 706-505-3756, or email at Michael.j.buss.civ@army.mil.