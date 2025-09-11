USACE completes Fort Campbell Middle School for 2025-26 school year

Photo By Charles Delano | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District joined Fort Campbell Middle School...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District joined Fort Campbell Middle School students, teachers, parents, Fort Campbell leaders, the Department of Defense Education Activity, contractors, and community members to officially dedicate the brand-new Fort Campbell Middle School, Sep. 12, 2025 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The $62.6 million, 167,000-square-foot USACE project will serve more than 700 students in grades five through seven, providing a safe, energy-efficient, and flexible 21st-century learning environment for military-connected children. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — A brand-new chapter in education began this August as more than 700 students walked into the newly constructed Fort Campbell Middle School for the first time. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District delivered the 167,000-square-foot facility prior to the first day of the school year, giving students in grades five through seven a modern, flexible, and inspiring environment in which to learn.



The $62.6 million project was awarded in 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains. Delays in materials and equipment posed challenges for the construction timeline, but the district and contractor teams worked closely to mitigate impacts.



“We had to be adaptive and proactive when sourcing materials,” said Marshall Biter, USACE Louisville District project engineer. “Despite the supply chain hurdles, we kept the project on track to deliver this school in time for the 2025-26 school year.”



Built on the former Fort Campbell High School campus, the project combines new construction with renovations of select existing structures. Outdated facilities were demolished, while essential areas such as the gymnasium and cafeteria were preserved and updated.



The result is a state-of-the-art 21st-century learning facility that includes neighborhood-style instructional studios, STEM labs, collaborative learning studios, occupational/physical therapy and Learning Impaired Moderate to Severe spaces, counseling and health service areas and technology-enabled administrative spaces.



“The design and construction of this facility truly represent what a 21st-century learning environment should be,” said Stacey Purifoy-Jones, Section Chief, Military Branch - Army Support Section, Planning, Programs and Project Management Division. “From adaptable learning neighborhoods to integrated sustainability features, every detail was developed with students and teachers in mind.”



Replacing Mahaffey Middle School, originally built in 1967, the new facility ensures military-connected children are learning in a safe, energy-efficient, and future-ready environment.



“We know that true learning is collaborative. Like an interconnected framework, every beam supports the whole – students, teachers, family and community,” said Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez, Department of Defense Education Activity director. “We are better together, and this building was purpose built to make that collaboration thrive.”



Outdoor amenities, including an artificial turf soccer field, baseball and softball fields, and an amphitheater, provide new opportunities for student activities and community events.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony, to recognize the accomplishment was held Sept. 12, bringing together students, faculty, garrison leaders, DoDEA representatives, and USACE officials to mark the school’s official dedication. The event showcased the collaboration between the installation, contractors, and USACE Louisville District in delivering a facility designed to serve military families for decades to come.