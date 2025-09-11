Interns Research Corrosion Resistance for Navy Ship Camera Mounts at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

Photo By Jhon Parsons | Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program intern Jose Delgado (left) stores saline...... read more read more Photo By Jhon Parsons | Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program intern Jose Delgado (left) stores saline solution his team members made for a corrosion experiment on July 30 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s Fathomwerx Innovation Lab in California. NSWC PHD Corrosion Command Lead Armen Kvryan (standing) explains the process of testing how metal and nonmetal components react to prolonged exposure to saltwater. To Kvryan’s left, interns Noah Sahagun, Angelica Gonzales and Rodrigo Garza also work on the project. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons) see less | View Image Page

Ten weeks isn’t much time to come up with recommendations for hardware best suited for mounting cameras on Navy vessels, but interns at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California this summer were up for the challenge.



Two teams totaling nine interns — who came to the command via the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) and the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) — devised and executed three experiments to analyze the impact of corrosion on combinations of various metal and nonmetal components used to mount security cameras on ships.



The results of the experiments will be compiled in a technical report and presented to NSWC PHD Corrosion Command Lead Armen Kvryan. For more than a year, Kvryan has been working on ascertaining the bolt and washer combination with the highest resistance to corrosion when exposed to the environment on ships.



Eric Espinoza, NREIP intern, was one of two team leads on the project. He is studying civil engineering at California State University, Northridge, and this was his second NSWC PHD summer internship.



Karen Magaña, the other intern team lead, is studying mechanical engineering but at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.



Espinoza said cameras fare well on ships, but their fastener mounts are prone to corrosion.



“Corrosion is persistent and costly,” he said. “Naval vessels endure harsh conditions, and our tests mimic those conditions to determine what stands up best to corrosion.”



Jar test

To recreate the effect of saltwater on hardware, the teams conducted specialized jar tests in NSWC PHD’s Fathomwerx Innovation Lab.



Inside each Mason jar filled with a 3.5% solution of sodium chloride and water, or saline, the team suspended varying combinations of stainless-steel bolts threaded with a nonmetal or metal washer, an anodized aluminum washer and a nylon nut.



The team tested four metallic and four nonmetallic materials for the washer. In all, 48 jars with metal and nonmetal combinations were tested.



After 336 hours, the interns could observe the effects of corrosion — more specifically galvanic corrosion. Galvanic corrosion is when one metal corrodes more rapidly when in electrical contact with a different metal in the presence of an electrolyte such as saltwater.



Cyclic corrosion chamber test

To recreate and observe the effect of varying humidity on ships’ camera mounting hardware, interns utilized the Q-FOG Cyclic Corrosion Chamber at NSWC PHD. This test measures crevice corrosion in which localized corrosions form in confined spaces due to the surrounding environment.



For the corrosion chamber test, the interns used the same combinations of metal and nonmetal components that they used in the jar test. But instead of being suspended in a saltwater solution, the chamber exposes the elements to a controlled corrosive environment of salt fog.



After two weeks, the interns measured the weight loss from corrosion on each metal and nonmetal combination to determine the optimal washer to extend the lifespan of security camera mounts on Navy vessels.



Accelerated weathering test

The final test the interns conducted helps predict the long-term performance and durability of the test materials when exposed to prolonged sunlight.



The same metal and nonmetal combinations of elements were suspended by fishing line in a chamber that utilizes special florescent ultraviolet (UV) lamps to replicate the damaging UV rays of sunlight.



After two weeks, interns could observe the equivalent of months of sunlight exposure to determine material

weaknesses and allow for refining the most robust element combinations to endure sun exposure on ships.



Additional protection

Intern Mariana Molina is studying mechanical engineering at Ventura College. This was her third summer interning at NSWC PHD.



Molina said that in addition to testing the effects of saline, humidity and UV rays on the assembled elements, some components got special treatment.



“Half of the test elements have been coated with Liquid A, a linoleum-based oil used for corrosion protection,” she said.



Molina said half of the metal and nonmetal components were coated with the oil to see if it made a substantive difference with the components’ corrosion weather resistance.



Research assistance

Kvryan watched, offered suggestions and answered questions as the interns prepared the saline-filled jars for the test.



He emphasized that while the results of the tests will provide value to his own research, this is more importantly a learning experience for possibly the next generation of engineers.



“Working with interns is really great,” Kvryan said. “I get to mentor fantastic upcoming engineers all while helping the command with a real-world problem.”



Espinoza agreed.



“Interns before us have benefited from projects like this,” he said. “They received lifelong technical skills and hands-on experience with various tools.



“Most importantly, they received a deeper understanding of the engineering process and exposure to the field of materials science,” he added.