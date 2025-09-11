Crowning achievement: Dental team raises readiness rates

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The Fairchild Air Force Base dental clinic has transformed over the past year, turning obstacles into opportunities through teamwork, innovation and a focus on patient care.



“Our Class 1 rate, which means Airmen don’t need any dental treatment, was only 37% when I got here,” said Maj. Alyssa Mann, 92nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental flight commander. “The Air Force standard is 65%. We weren’t meeting metrics, our processes were inefficient, and we were only answering about a third of incoming calls.”



The flight commander’s first priority was to stabilize operations and rethink how the team worked together. By adjusting provider schedules to ensure someone was always available for exams, Mann freed up assistants to support the front desk. That simple change increased efficiency, improved patient flow and helped reduce missed calls.



“It was about aligning our people to where they could make the most impact,” she said. “One adjustment sparked a cascade of improvements.”



Small ideas led to outsized results. A technician noticed the printer at the front desk created a bottleneck. Moving it freed up space, uncovered an unused fax line and sped up referral processing. That single fix helped raise the Class 1 rate by reducing administrative delays.



Another change came from shifting to a six-week rolling schedule. Instead of telling patients to call back on the 15th of each month, the clinic now maintains continuous availability or provides referrals to ensure care.



The results have been dramatic. The clinic added more than 1,400 appointments in the past year despite losing a contract dentist. The Class 1 rate climbed from 37% to 63%, only 69 patients away from meeting the Air Force standard. Nearly all patients now receive exams and cleanings on the same visit, exceeding the Defense Health Agency’s 80% target.



“Barring unusual circumstances, you’ll get both at the same time,” Mann said. “That’s been a huge win for patient satisfaction.”



The commander credits her team’s willingness to innovate and embrace new ideas. “They just roll with it,” she said. “No one says, ‘That’s not how it’s done.’ They’re willing to try, and often their solutions are even better than what I imagined.”



Airmen have also gained unique training opportunities, including practicing with portable X-ray systems at the Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape schoolhouse. Partnerships across the wing have expanded outreach, from oral health briefings to newcomers orientation to scheduling exams at First Term Enlisted Center.



Inside the clinic, morale initiatives have strengthened the team’s bond. Weekly “coffee morale” recognition highlights individual contributions, while events such as Mario Kart tournaments and even pool noodle fencing add lighthearted competition.



The leadership philosophy behind the changes is rooted in a farming analogy the commander picked up during a course. “Farmers don’t grow crops, they create conditions where crops can grow,” she said. “For me, leadership is about clearing roadblocks so my people can grow. When they succeed, the mission succeeds.”



After a year of rapid change, the commander’s goal is to give back to her Airmen by focusing on professional development and stability within the clinic.



“I’ve pushed them hard, and they’ve risen to the challenge,” she said. “Now I want to create opportunities for their growth, just as they’ve helped the clinic grow.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2025 Date Posted: 09.15.2025 14:28 Story ID: 548189 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crowning achievement: Dental team raises readiness rates, by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.