UNITAS 2025 Kicks off at Naval Station Mayport

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor | MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2025) Navy and Marine leaders celebrated the opening of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor | MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2025) Navy and Marine leaders celebrated the opening of UNITAS 2025 from onboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport docking ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) at Naval Station Mayport September 15, 2025. During UNITAS 2025 the 25 participating nations' forces will perform at-sea, littoral, and amphibious exercises along the East Coast of the United States in advance of the U.S. Navy's 250th Birthday. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Steven Khor/Released) see less | View Image Page

MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2025) – UNITAS 2025 officially kicked off at an opening ceremony aboard Naval Station Mayport, Sept. 15. UNITAS, Latin for unity, united, or oneness, is the longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise in the world.



UNITAS is featuring approximately 8,000 personnel from 25 allied and partner nations, including multiple ships, submarines, and aircraft (fixed wing and rotary). Forces will conduct operations off the East Coast of the United States and ashore in the vicinity of Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., and Naval Station Norfolk, Va. through October 6.



Participating nations include Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, and the United States.



“It is a distinct honor to stand before you today as we commence UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise, which is a testament to enduring partnerships,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/4th Fleet. “We have a rich history that began with the 1959 Inter-American Naval Conference in Panama, and we continue to grow each year. This year’s theme, ‘UNITAS Legacy of Maritime Partnerships’ celebrates the enduring strength of alliances and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.”



UNITAS is a comprehensive multinational exercise that aims at strengthening interoperability, enhancing operational readiness, and fostering enduring partnerships among the participating nations. Through a blend of advanced warfare training, cultural exchange, and historical commemoration, the goal for the exercise is to collaboratively demonstrate the commitment to maritime security, crisis response, and the shared values that unite all participating forces in the defense of freedom and global

stability. ​



Following the UNITAS 2025 Opening Ceremony, the in-port phase of the exercise features subject matter expert exchanges, professional symposiums, ship rider exchanges, and operations meetings. During this time, Marines and Sailors will conduct training events in Mayport to include medical, cyber defense, and diving and salvage operations.



During the UNITAS 2025 Underway Phase, forces will participate in events testing all warfare operations, to include live-fire exercises such as a SINKEX, an amphibious ship-to-shore landing and force withdrawal in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



“Our combined efforts as a maritime sea service are critical to ensuring free and open seas,” explained Sardiello. “UNITAS is an extraordinary opportunity for us to unite, operate, enhance proficiency, and improve interoperability of participating forces to respond to common threats.”



Following the successful completion of UNITAS 2025, senior leaders from participating countries will join in a series of high-profile events along the East Coast, celebrating a historic milestone: the United States Navy 250th birthday. This commemoration honors a legacy of protecting American interests, deterring aggression, and promoting prosperity and security, while also showcasing the Navy's enduring commitment to defending the American way of life.



UNITAS 2025 is just one of the major events in support of the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday in 2025. UNITAS and other major leadership events will lead into 2026, the United States’ 250th birthday. In 2026, the Navy will again commemorate its contribution to the nation’s defense as part of a whole-of-government 250 celebration planned by the U.S. Semi quincentennial Commission. Navy-related events will include port calls and community outreach events in major U.S. cities.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability.