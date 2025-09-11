Kansas Guard joins Armenian partners for Eagle Partner 2025

YEREVAN, ARMENIA — Building on more than 20 years of cooperation through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, Soldiers and Airmen of the Kansas National Guard joined U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia for Exercise Eagle Partner 2025, a bilateral training event held Aug. 12–22 at multiple sites across Armenia.



The exercise brought together participants from both nations, focusing on interoperability for international peacekeeping missions, with emphasis on medical evacuation, command and control, and tactical communications.



“Over the past two weeks, this exercise has demonstrated the power of partnership, professionalism, and shared commitment to peacekeeping and stability operations,” said Brig. Gen. Carlin Williams, commander of the Kansas Army National Guard.



Kansas Guardsmen trained alongside Armenia’s Peacekeeping Brigade in diverse and demanding conditions. At the Mount Aragats Training Area, personnel carried out casualty evacuation drills in mountainous terrain, practicing the challenging task of moving simulated wounded personnel down steep slopes under realistic conditions. Other scenarios tested command decision-making, medical treatment in austere environments, and tactical communications.



Kansas Guard medical units played a central role. Members of the 1077th Ground Ambulance Company, 117th Area Support Medical Company, 190th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group, and 184th Wing Medical Group provided critical expertise.



For personnel in the field, the experience went beyond training tasks. “Medics both taught and learned from our Armenian counterparts, creating a mutually beneficial exchange of medical knowledge that helped unify and strengthen the trust between us,” said Sgt. 1st Class Florian Winkler, platoon sergeant with the 1077th Ground Ambulance Company.



While Kansas Army National Guard medics focused on Point of Injury MEDEVAC response, the Kansas Air National Guard medical personnel provided 24-hour Role 2 hospitalization support with capabilities ranging from emergency medicine, surgical interventions and inpatient holding for prolonged casualty care.



The State Partnership Program not only facilitates opportunities like Eagle Partner but also ensures that these engagements enhance training, improve interoperability, and support Department of Defense and U.S. European Command security cooperation objectives.



“This exercise has not only strengthened our operational readiness but also deepened the bonds between our forces,” Williams said. “The collaboration, trust, and mutual respect we have built here are the foundation of effective partnerships.”



Eagle Partner 2025 concluded Aug. 22 after two weeks of joint training, reinforcing a growing defense relationship between the United States and Armenia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2025 Date Posted: 09.15.2025 13:07 Story ID: 548177 Location: AM Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kansas Guard joins Armenian partners for Eagle Partner 2025, by Jane Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.