Modernizing the Move: Soldier Voices Shape IPPS-A at JBLE-Eustis

A team from the Headquarters Department of Army Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army Force Management Division visited here Sept. 2-4, 2025, to conduct a Soldier Experience Roadshow.



During the three-day visit, the team gathered feedback on Soldiers’ experiences with in- and out-processing during permanent change of station moves to further improve the IPPS-A initiative. Launched Army-wide in January 2023, the web-based program modernized 30 legacy personnel and pay systems that previously operated in stovepipes with limited connectivity.



Earlier this year, the HQDA IPPS-A team visited Army posts including Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Drum, N.Y., and Fort Campbell, Ky., but adding JBLE–Eustis to the list provided insight into how the program operates in a joint base environment.



“Visiting Ft. Eustis provided an excellent opportunity to understand how a joint base supports Army Soldiers and their families,” said Col. Rebekah Lust, IPPS-A FMD director. “Overall, it was a great visit with lessons learned that will greatly benefit the Army.”



Planned and coordinated through the 733d Mission Support Group, the visit was part of an Army Chief of Staff initiative focused on Soldiers that relocated to JBLE–Eustis within the past 12 months, and included observations, focus groups, and briefings on topics such as finance, medical care, housing, childcare, spouse employment, and schools.



“The visit provided the HQDA team an understanding from two perspectives; the Soldier’s experience and the installation service or agencies’ experience using IPPS-A to in and out process Soldiers,” said Command Sergeant Major Jared Matthews, 733d MSG.



Lust said, the visit was a success and the team plans to use the information gathered to recommend changes to Army regulations and policies governing in- and out-processing to further reduce redundancies, improve data accuracy and reliability, and strengthen safeguards for personnel and pay information.

