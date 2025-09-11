Chicago native awarded Theodore Roosevelt Junior Officer Leadership Award

Photo By Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez | SAN DIEGO – Chicago native and Crete-Monee High School alumnus, Lt. j.g. Kevin...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez | SAN DIEGO – Chicago native and Crete-Monee High School alumnus, Lt. j.g. Kevin McCullum, now an Aviation Deck Specialty Limited Duty Officer (LDO) assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), was named the winner of the Theodore Roosevelt Association Junior Officer Leadership Award by Theodore Roosevelt’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Brian Schrum during a reception onboard the ship, Sept. 5. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG), is currently underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Chicago native and Crete-Monee High School alumnus, Lt. j.g. Kevin McCullum, now an Aviation Deck Specialty Limited Duty Officer (LDO) assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), was named the winner of the Theodore Roosevelt Association Junior Officer Leadership Award by Theodore Roosevelt’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Brian Schrum during a reception onboard the ship, Sept. 5.



McCullum, from Chicago, currently works as the Air Boatswain’s Mate, earned the award for demonstrating sustained superior performance and exhibiting the most exceptional leadership skills..



“This award means a lot to me,” said McCullum. “I know I wouldn’t be here without the support of my junior Sailors and the support of my leadership. This is a testament to how much everyone believes in me and the job I’m doing, as well as how much I’m giving back to them in order for them to succeed and be successful in the mission as well.”



The award is bestowed annually on a junior officer serving onboard Theodore Roosevelt who exemplifies the exceptional leadership, pride, professionalism and dedication to duty embodied by the ship’s namesake.



The Theodore Roosevelt Association is a historical and public service organization that has maintained active ties with its aircraft carrier’s crew since the ship was commissioned in 1986. In 1992, the association established the Junior Officer Leadership Award to recognize outstanding junior officers serving onboard USS Theodore Roosevelt.



McCullum’s nomination for the award was in recognition of his leadership as the Air Boatswain’s Mate onboard Theodore Roosevelt during the ship’s 2024 deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th fleet areas of operation and subsequent Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) maintenance phase.



McCullum, who enlisted in the Navy in 2010 as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate(Aircraft Handling), has served onboard the carriers USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), completing three deployments and earning his commission in 2022, prior to reporting to his current post onboard Theodore Roosevelt. McCullum’s tour onboard Theodore Roosevelt has been hallmarked by the managing and training of nearly 750 Sailors in flight deck firefighting, crash rescue protocol and damage control measures pertaining to the launching and recovering of aircraft at sea.



McCullum recently assisted in the planning and successful execution of Flight Deck Certification (FDC), a critical evaluation of the ship’s aviation equipment, material and personnel readiness.



Though he attributes his recent success to the junior Sailors he leads, McCullum said the foundation of his drive and motivation comes from his upbringing.



“My mother raised four kids, solely on her own,” said McCullum. “She’s a strong woman who motivated me throughout my entire life, gave me everything I needed and sacrificed many things for her family and children.”



Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG), is currently underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.



For more news from Theodore Roosevelt, please visit https://www.airpac.navy.mil/Organization/USS-Theodore-Roosevelt-CVN-71/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSTR-CVN71. Join the conversation online at www.facebook.com/USSTheodoreRoosevelt and at www.x.com/TheRealCVN71.