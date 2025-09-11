Qatar Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 152

MANAMA, Bahrain –The Qatar Emiri Navy assumed command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Arabian Gulf security and cooperation task force during a change of command ceremony, presided over by Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Sept. 15.



Commodore Mohammad Alarefi of the Kuwait Naval Force turned over command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 to Qatari Brigadier General Hamad Saleh Al-Ahwal.



“What we are doing here today is just not a change of command. It is a reformation of our shared commitment to maritime security cooperation and peace in one of the world's most vital maritime regions,” said Alarefi.



Since assuming command in August 2024, Alarefi built and maintained close partnerships with regional and international navies, oversaw a renewed focus on intelligence collection efforts, and led the deployment of cutting-edge technology in support of maritime security operations and fleet integration.



“The world has shifted in countless ways since the inception of CTF 152, but the need for strong leadership here has not,” said Wikoff. “Under Commodore Alarefi, that leadership was both steady and assured, and I’m grateful for his dedication to our shared mission.”



During his remarks, Alarefi thanked his staff and international partners for their commitment to regional security efforts.



“I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always be grateful for the privilege of leading such a remarkable team,” said Alarefi. “To my fellow CMF, CTF commanders and leadership: thank you for your partnership, thank you for your wisdom, thank you for your remarkable belief in the power of collaboration.”



Established in March 2004, CTF 152 is one of five task forces operated by CMF. It enhances regional maritime cooperation focusing on illicit non-state actors in the Arabian Gulf, especially between Gulf Cooperation Council nations.



Thank you, Commodore, for everything you and your team have done, and thank you to all for welcoming me so warmly,” said Al-Ahwal. “We are excited to what lies ahead, and I'm confident that together, we will achieve remarkable things.”



CMF’s other task forces include: CTF 150, which conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from non-state actors; CTF 151, focused on counter-piracy; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.



CMF, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

