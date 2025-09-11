75 Years Later: Remembering the Incheon Landing

Photo By Cpl. Simon Saravia | U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, pose for a group photo alongside...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Simon Saravia | U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, pose for a group photo alongside Ian Holthouse, veteran of the Korea War and state president of the Naval Association of Australia, during an at-sea cruise aboard the ROKS Marado commemorating the 75th anniversary of the landing at Incheon, in Incheon, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025. The commemoration honored the strategic success of the landing, which turned the tide of the Korean War, and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Republic of Korea and United Nations Command Forces. ( U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Simon Saravia) see less | View Image Page

Bold. Brilliant. Daring. Seemingly impossible.



These are just a few, of the many words that veterans, community leaders, service members, and residents used to recall the landing at Incheon, 75 years later, as they gathered for the Incheon Landing Operation Commemoration, in Incheon, South Korea, from Sept. 12-15.



The weekend-long event, hosted by the City of Incheon, featured honorary tributes, ceremonies, and a parade to celebrate the strategic success of the landing, Operation Chromite, which turned the tide in the Korean War, and to recognize the sacrifices made by Republic of Korea and United Nations Command forces.



U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea participated in the events alongside thousands of uniformed and civilian attendees. These Marines laid floral tributes, marched in the Incheon Landing Victory Parade, and observed the unveiling of the new Incheon Landing Monument.



“We gather not just to remember a battle, but to honor the courage, the resilience, and the sacrifice of the alliance that participated in Operation Chromite,” stated Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of MARFORK, in her remarks to the City of Incheon aboard the ROKS Marado. “With the ultimate goal of re-capturing Seoul, Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen launched one of the boldest, most daring, and dangerous amphibious landings in modern military history – the landing and capture of Incheon.”



On Sept. 15, 1950, preceded by air and sea bombardments, U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, led the multinational amphibious assault with their landing on Wolmi-do, Green Beach, crushing the communist defenders within six hours. The rest of 1st Marine Division followed shortly after, securing Incheon and poised to continue attacking toward Kimpo and Seoul by dawn on Sept. 16.



“The landing plan had been risky, due to the terrain, tidal conditions, and extreme distance from Army forces,” said Mr. Benjamin Harris, command historian for United States Forces Korea. “But the Naval Task Forces offshore and overhead, and the Marine landing forces had taken that imperfect plan and made it work through determination and skill.”



U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Rudy Meekins, a veteran of the Korean War and former field artillery cannoneer for the M101 howitzer, was one of those Marines who made that imperfect plan work – he landed at Incheon and went on to fight in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. Meekins shared his stories during the commemoration.



“We landed here 75 years ago, today, at Wolmi-do, Green Beach,” said Meekins. “We got up into the town and started firing as fast as we could.”



U.S. Marines with MARFORK reflected on the success and sacrifice of Marines like Meekins.



“They gave us strength and the confidence we need,” said Staff Sgt. Luis Rojasmorel, career counselor and uniformed readiness coordinator for MARFORK. “Knowing that they went through those operations and were successful - they paved the way for us to be successful now.”



75 years ago, U.S. Marines, alongside UNC and ROK forces, were defeating the enemy on the same terrain that civilians and service members gathered for the commemoration. All those years later, their indomitable spirit still coursed through the city of Incheon - you saw it in the smiles, heard it in the stories, and felt it in the moment of this weekend’s events. The legacy of Incheon is alive and well, this year, the next, and for another 75.



MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps' service component for USFK and UNC. It commands all U.S. Marine forces assigned to USFK and UNC; advises USFK and UNC on the capabilities, support, and proper employment of Marine forces in defense of the ROK; and serves as the U.S. Marine Corps’ representative to the Commandant of the ROK Marine Corps.