NSA Bahrain Remembers 9/11

MANAMA, Bahrain— Service members and civilians from various tenant commands at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain gathered to remember the lives lost during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during a ceremony, Sept. 11.



The ceremony began with a moment of silence, the parading of the colors, the national anthem, and an invocation, followed by the reading of first responder testimonials and a readout of the timeline of events from September 11, 2001.



The ceremony’s guest speaker, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jurgemeyer, vice commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, spoke about how the attacks on September 11, 2001 changed the world, impacting foreign policy, national security, and other aspects of society.



“As we reflect on the years since 9/11, one thing is clear,” said Jurgemeyer. “The attacks may have prompted a global sense of grief, but they also demonstrated the power of unity in the face of tragedy. And as tragic as those events were, the Nation quickly responded to this unimaginable tragedy with a heightened sense of action that continues to this day. The action to unite with our Allies and partners towards a common cause. Our very own Combined Maritime Forces was born in the wake of 9/11, uniting nations with the same vision for regional and maritime security.”



The ceremony also included the passing of the flag, which was presented to NSA Bahrain’s fire chief as a symbol of honor and remembrance.



“Twenty-four years ago, a clear morning gave way to a dark day,” said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, NSA Bahrain’s commanding officer. “By nightfall, 2,977 lives were gone; mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, friends and teammates. First responders climbed when others descended. Strangers held the line for people they would never meet. And a wound opened that still aches today for many families. We are not here just to look back. We are here to look forward with the lessons of that day fixed in our minds

and the better angels of our nature pushing us on.”



Aperauch emphasized the importance of vigilance and teamwork, connecting the lessons of 9/11 to today’s security environment.



“The threats we face don’t always look like they did in 2001,” said Aperauch. “Some are obvious. Some hide in the network. Some test the edges of the map. But our answer remains the same: resolve, readiness, and teamwork. From this installation, we support a fleet that keeps sea lanes open and allies confident. We deter those who probe our gates and push our defenses. And when called, we respond fast, calm, and as a team. May we remember the lives taken. May we be worthy of their example, and may we

prove by our conduct that America’s best answer to evil is the character of her people.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.15.2025 06:44 Story ID: 548129 Location: BH Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Bahrain Remembers 9/11, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.