Gen Brunson Incheon Landing Remarks

“Annyeong hasimnikka.”



Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished veterans, families, and friends…today we commemorate the Incheon Landing, a bold operation that changed the course of the Korean War and history itself.



Seventy-five years ago, soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines from across the United Nations Command came ashore together at Incheon.



They represented nations large and small, united by a shared commitment to defend freedom.



We especially remember the 22 sending states of the United Nations Command who stood with the Republic of Korea during its darkest hour.



The Republic of Korea that we see today…strong, prosperous, and democratic…stands as living proof of what can be accomplished when allies and partners join together.



The legacy of Incheon is not only one of victory, but of unity, sacrifice, and enduring partnership.



May we continue to honor that legacy by strengthening our bonds of friendship and working together for peace…not only on the Korean Peninsula, but across the Indo-Pacific and the world… Under One Flag! Thank you.

