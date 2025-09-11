Never Forget: NAF Atsugi Chiefs Remember 9/11

Photo By Taylor Ardito | NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sep. 11, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air...... read more read more Photo By Taylor Ardito | NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sep. 11, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi stand in formation during morning colors. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 11, 2025) – During the fiscal year 2026 Chief Season, Chief Petty Officers (CPO) from across Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi came together throughout the day for multiple events to honor the victims of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.



Shortly after sunrise, chiefs and chief selects gathered on Reid Field at 0530 for the first event of the day. The sailors quietly greeted each other while stretching and preparing for the morning physical training event. At 0600, the chief selects fell into formation and held a moment of silence to honor and remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks.



“We host events like this to carry on the legacy,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Leonard Anderson, NAF Atsugi’s command master chief. “9/11 impacted more than just the Navy, and we strive to remember the heritage.”



After the moment of silence, the sailors gave their all on the field during the event until its conclusion at 0700. Following the event, the chief selects rushed away from the field to prepare for the next event of the day.



Over the next 45 minutes, the chief selects changed from their physical training uniform into dress whites, conducted personal hygiene, and ate breakfast before meeting in front of the NAF Atsugi Headquarters for morning colors.



The chief selects fell into formation, dressed themselves to perfect alignment, and then waited at attention for the colors to rise at 0800.



Chief Petty Officer Andres Avilavinces, a NAF Atsugi sailor from Brooklyn, New York that was in Manhattan on the morning of September 11th, 2001, commented on the importance of chiefs doing events on 9/11:



“Every Chief’s Mess I have been a part of has done some sort of event on 9/11. We do events like this every year to pay respect and honor the memories of the fallen.”



After the conclusion of the U.S. and Japanese national anthems, the chief selects fell out of formation and rushed across the street to the chapel to prepare for the next event.



The fiscal year 2026 chief selects hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 0900 at the base chapel. The pews were full of chiefs and other guests that gathered to show their support for the solemn ceremony.



Master Chief Petty Officer James Lighty, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, a sailor from Brooklyn, New York who was in New York on September 11th, 2001, and the guest speaker for the ceremony, spoke about his experience and the importance of teaching the next generation of chiefs.



“My experience has helped me teach junior sailors how to deal with difficult situations. Events like the ones today are some of the ways we can teach, raise awareness, and commemorate memories.”



During the ceremony, each chief select honored a 9/11 victim by sharing their story at the podium. Many of the chief selects chose to speak about individuals whose stories resonated with them, some chose to remember family from personal experience.



“My uncle Danny was a Staff Sergeant in the National Guard on September 11th, 2001,” Chief Petty Officer select Ashlaye Hendrix said proudly from the podium as she held back tears. “Every day for months he would return [to ground zero] to comb through the wreckage and locate remains… His name is now listed on the Department of Sanitation New York Memorial along with his brothers and sisters who have passed away due to 9/11 related illnesses.”



After each chief select delivered their remarks, they would finish by stating, “Gone but not forgotten,” followed by a single strike to a bell. The echoes of the bell would fill the silence in the room as everyone sat quietly and reflected on each story they had just heard.



Following the ceremony the sailors left the chapel and returned to work as normal. In the late afternoon, the sailors gathered at Headquarters at 1630 to participate in the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) 9/11 Flag Relay, an event where people took turns carrying a U.S. flag around the base throughout the day.



The chief selects were scheduled to run with the flag from 1700-1800 but the event was unfortunately terminated early due to dangerous weather conditions.



The 9/11 Flag Relay was the final event of the day for the Atsugi chiefs. Despite the early cancellation, the Atsugi chiefs’ events throughout the day ensured the victims of 9/11 remain honored and remembered.



NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.