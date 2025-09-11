914th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen Get It Done in Italy

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — 914th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen completed multiple construction projects at Aviano Air Base, Italy May 3-17, 2025.



Completing 2080 man-hours of work across 10 Air Force Specialty Codes, the 52 Airmen exemplified the Multi-Capable Airman concept, provided critical support to base operations, and completed tasks ahead of schedule, enhancing Aviano Air Base’s infrastructure and mission readiness.



This year’s Deployment for Training was coordinated by Air Force Reserve Command and National Guard Bureau. Seven Reserve and Air National Guard Civil Engineer Squadrons were chosen to renovate a dedicated workspace and secondary warehouse for the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron.



Multi-Capable Airman in Action



The MCA concept drove the mission, with personnel from 10 AFSCs integrating across specialties. The six-person Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance team led 48 hours of sewer and water line trenching, gas line removal, and plumbing installations, while assisting the Structures team with wall framing. The Engineering Assistant shop dedicated over 30 hours to water and sewer line layout and installation, supporting bathroom layout, pest prevention, and floor framing. Emergency Management personnel conducted debris cleanup and generator maintenance while supporting Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear training for approximately 30 Aviano Air Base personnel. Electrical teams contributed to demolition and lighting upgrades while providing safety training on aerial lifts. This cross-disciplinary approach maximized efficiency and skill development.

Support to Base Work Orders



The 914 CES tackled diverse base work orders, ensuring operational continuity and facility upgrades. Teams performed extensive site cleanup, debris removal, and material recycling, including drywall, wood, and nails, for safe and sustainable worksites. The squadron demolished a non-functional furnace and HVAC, installed a portable water chiller at the Individual Protective Equipment facility, and conducted preventative maintenance on HVAC systems base-wide. Structural repairs included sealing ceiling gaps, insulating siding, and metal wall framing and full floor framing with subfloor sheeting. The Electrical team restored exterior power, upgraded high bay lighting, and produced as-built documentation.



Ahead-of-Schedule Completion



Through effective coordination and MCA-driven flexibility, the 914th CES completed 2080 man-hours of work and set up the project to be 2 weeks ahead of schedule. The WFSM team installed 40 feet of new sewer and vent piping and finished troubleshooting and drainage maintenance early, allowing support for other disciplines. The Structures team completed framing and material handling tasks ahead of schedule, while the EA shop expedited water and sewer line installations and permitting processes. EM personnel efficiently conducted operational checks on 25 Emergency Operations Center and Deployed Warfighter Operations Center (DWOC) computers and maintained 26 generators, freeing time for advanced CBRN training and strategic planning. The Electrical team’s rapid diagnosis and repair of lighting issues, combined.

