Fitness, Front and Center!

The Arkansas National Guard welcomed Soldiers, Families, and community members to its annual Minuteman Day, a celebration that blends military readiness with community spirit. This year, the spotlight was on fitness, with competitions designed to test endurance, strength, and resilience while building partnerships across the force and the local community.



The morning began with a 5K race open to service members, their families, and citizens. Over 650 runners of all ages ran the course, cheered on by friends and fellow competitors. Thirty-five local high school cross-country teams also participated in the event, adding youthful energy and providing younger athletes with the opportunity to compete alongside our Soldiers.



“I like to run, because it’s hard and fun at the same time,” said Ramiya Saulsberry, a freshman at West Memphis Junior High. “I wanted to challenge myself and try something new.” Despite discomfort from her shoes, she pushed through, finishing part of her race in just her socks. This display of grit and determination drew loud applause from the crowd. Her effort symbolized both the warrior spirit and the enduring partnership between the Guard and the community’s youth.



One of the highlights of the day was the Army Fitness Test (AFT) competition. The AFT, which includes events such as deadlifts, push-ups, and the sprint-drag-carry, mirrors the physical demands Soldiers face in training and combat. Both Guardsmen and civilians were invited to test themselves against the standard.



“I’ve been coming to Minuteman Day for several years because of my family’s connection to the base,” said Cameron Greer, a North Little Rock resident. “Fitness has been an important part of my life, especially after a serious personal injury. I was shot several years ago, and for a time, working out was difficult. Rather than letting that setback define me, I chose to take control, use it as a chance to improve myself, and hopefully inspire others. I’m grateful for the opportunity to do that every day.”



For many, the event was not just about personal achievement but also about unity. “This is about community, about completing a challenge together,” said Lt. Col. John Chase, Commander, 1st Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade. “It doesn’t matter what uniform you wear; it might be a business suit, fatigues, firefighter gear, or a hard hat. We are all from the same place, and we can do great things when we work together.”



Alongside the competitions, families enjoyed food, music, military equipment displays, and opportunities to interact with Soldiers, creating a fun and festive atmosphere. Children raced in their own fun runs, while vendors and information booths highlighted wellness resources and Guard programs.



“This is the Guard’s opportunity to connect with the community, do some recruiting, and have fun doing it!” said Lt. Col. Noyal Brasfield, Operations Chief of the Robinson Maneuver Training Center, which provided the event site for the day.



As the day wrapped up, participants left with more than medals; they carried with them renewed strength, resilience, and the reminder that fitness, freedom, and community go hand in hand.

