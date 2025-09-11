Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Marks the 24th 9/11 Anniversary with a Remembrance Ceremony

    CFAY Honors September 11 with Memorial Ceremony

    Photo By Eryn Navarro | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Sailors, Marines, and CFAY community members honored the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during a remembrance ceremony on base, marking the observance’s 24th consecutive year.

    The ceremony started at 7:45 a.m. with formation and morning colors at 8 a.m. Following colors, about 100 service members marched in formation to the Chief Petty Officers Club, home to the installation’s 9/11 memorial site, where participants gathered for remarks, a moment of silence, the tolling of bells for each hijacked plane and a wreath-laying.

    "It is important on this 24th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, that we take a moment to reflect
    on these events, those who were lost, and what they mean to us and our fellow Sailors,” said Chief Master-at-Arms (Select) Yvonne Saintil during remarks at the memorial. "It’s vital that we never forget that day.”

    “I joined the Navy before 9/11 and was in boot camp when the towers were hit,” said Chief Navy Counselor (Select) Chistena Koch, one of the ceremony's volunteer organizers. “I saw us go from a peacetime Navy to everything being turned on its head. It’s important to remember where we’ve come from and where we’re going, so we keep our country and our families safe.”

    The ceremony offered the CFAY community a solemn opportunity to honor the lives lost, pay tribute to the families and first responders affected, and reaffirm a commitment to the remembrance.

    For more than 80 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support
    of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian
    personnel and their families.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 23:04
    Story ID: 548062
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Marks the 24th 9/11 Anniversary with a Remembrance Ceremony, by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CFAY Honors September 11 with Memorial Ceremony
    CFAY Honors September 11 with Memorial Ceremony
    CFAY Honors 9/11

    LINKS

    CFAY Honors September 11 with Memorial Ceremony_https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9305850/cfay-honors-september-11-with-memorial-ceremony

    CFAY Honors September 11 with Memorial Ceremony_https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9305854/cfay-honors-september-11-with-memorial-ceremony

    CFAY Honors 9/11_https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9305641/cfay-honors-9-11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    September 11
    9/11
    Memorial Ceremony
    Remembrance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download