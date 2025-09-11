CFAY Marks the 24th 9/11 Anniversary with a Remembrance Ceremony

Photo By Eryn Navarro | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more Photo By Eryn Navarro | FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 11, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a September 11 Memorial Ceremony honoring the 2,977 Americans that perished September 11, 2001 and the nearly 7,000 killed and 60,000 wounded in combat since. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Eryn Navarro) see less | View Image Page

Sailors, Marines, and CFAY community members honored the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during a remembrance ceremony on base, marking the observance’s 24th consecutive year.



The ceremony started at 7:45 a.m. with formation and morning colors at 8 a.m. Following colors, about 100 service members marched in formation to the Chief Petty Officers Club, home to the installation’s 9/11 memorial site, where participants gathered for remarks, a moment of silence, the tolling of bells for each hijacked plane and a wreath-laying.



"It is important on this 24th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, that we take a moment to reflect

on these events, those who were lost, and what they mean to us and our fellow Sailors,” said Chief Master-at-Arms (Select) Yvonne Saintil during remarks at the memorial. "It’s vital that we never forget that day.”



“I joined the Navy before 9/11 and was in boot camp when the towers were hit,” said Chief Navy Counselor (Select) Chistena Koch, one of the ceremony's volunteer organizers. “I saw us go from a peacetime Navy to everything being turned on its head. It’s important to remember where we’ve come from and where we’re going, so we keep our country and our families safe.”



The ceremony offered the CFAY community a solemn opportunity to honor the lives lost, pay tribute to the families and first responders affected, and reaffirm a commitment to the remembrance.



