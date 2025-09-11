Ronald Reagan CO Joins South Miami Students for 9/11 Ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | MIAMI (Sept. 11, 2025) South Miami Senior High School Army Junior Reserve Officers’...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | MIAMI (Sept. 11, 2025) South Miami Senior High School Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students raise swords to pay tribute to victims and recovery efforts from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at a 9/11 Patriot Day ceremony held on campus. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami hosted the ceremony’s guest speaker, Capt. Dale Gregory Jr., a Boca Raton, Fla., native and commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), who participated in the ceremony during an executive engagement visit . The outreach, part of Navy Nation 250, marked a return to Gregory’s hometown area as the Navy commemorates its 250th anniversary through community engagement and education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI – Capt. Dale Gregory Jr., a native of Boca Raton and commanding officer of the Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), joined South Miami Senior High School Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students, faculty, and community members Thursday for a 9/11 Patriot Day ceremony alongside Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the South Miami Police Department, and Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami.



South Miami Senior High Army JROTC students, the Cobra Battalion, hosted their annual remembrance ceremony, honoring the fallen with tributes to the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks and recognizing the first responders who risked their lives that day. Gregory served as the guest speaker, hosted by NTAG Miami, during a stop on his executive engagement visit as part of Navy Nation 250, a nationwide initiative commemorating the Navy’s 250th anniversary through community engagement and education.



The Patriot Day ceremony also included student-led readings and video presentations showing the historical events and recovery since. The Cobra’s saber team conducted a ceremonial sword presentation, encircling a funeral standing spray bouquet a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



The ceremony concluded with the Cobra Battalion Command Sergeant Major Gleidys Fernandez presenting the attending first responders and military personnel with a keepsake medallion as a token of appreciation for their service and sacrifice.



Gregory’s visit to the school during the 9/11 anniversary served as a reminder of our nation’s need for warriors to protect it and an opportunity to inspire youth in his hometown region.



Cobra Battalion Sergeant Major Luka Hockley, who served as lead organizer for this year’s ceremony, believes that he was impacted by the surprise guest speaker.



“My sister, 2 years ago was the battalion commander so it’s really important for me to be part of this legacy, said Hockley. “As of recently, I have been thinking about joining the Naval Academy, so I was really interested to have him talk with us.”

Gregory, a Naval Academy graduate whose son is also in JROTC and currently applying to join the ranks of future midshipmen, said he believed the Cobra Battalion cadets put on an impressive event, noting the proceeding’s meticulous precision.



After the observance, he stayed on campus for a question-and-answer session with the students.



“It was such an honor to play a small role in an incredible ceremony for the remembrance of the tragic event of 9/11 that the Cobra Battalion leads organized at South Miami Senior High School,” said Gregory. “These young leaders remind me that the future of our nation is bright.”



Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, with a shared mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



Want to find a Navy recruiter in your area? Go to www.navy.mil or call 954-372-6064 to start the conversation about your future today.