Air Force Test Pilot School Collaborates with DAF-MIT AI Accelerator for Advanced AI Training

Courtesy Photo | Members of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School (TPS) pose for a group photo on Aug. 11, 2025, Cambridge, Mass. The Department of the Air Force–Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator brought cutting-edge AI training to the TPS, preparing pilots and engineers to tackle the future of aerospace testing. (Courtesy photo)

In August, the Department of the Air Force–Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (DAF-MIT AIA) brought cutting-edge AI training to the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School (TPS), preparing pilots and engineers to tackle the future of aerospace testing.



From Aug. 4–15, 40 highly trained students, TPS pilots, and technicians from the MQ-9, B-52, and F-35 communities came together for the workshop, highlighting the depth and diversity of experience.



“This workshop prepares our testers to lead the integration of AI and machine learning into Air Force operations,” said Maj. Morgan Mitchell, DAF-MIT AIA workshop manager. “Test pilots and engineers need to understand how to design, evaluate, and apply these technologies in real-world scenarios.”



Hosted at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and MIT Lincoln Laboratory Beaver Works, participants gained hands-on experience with AI-enabled systems. They programmed and tested MIT’s RACECAR platform, applied AI/ML to flight test scenarios such as autonomy and anomaly detection, and explored cutting-edge labs like the CSAIL Robot Apartment Living Lab.



“The workshop curriculum incorporated a broad range of aerospace and space-domain applications to reflect the diverse roles of TPS graduates,” Mitchell added.

Following a successful inaugural course at Stanford University in February 2025, TPS plans to rotate AI/ML training between the DAF-MIT AIA in the summer and Stanford in the winter. This rotation ensures each incoming TPS class continually gains exposure to cutting-edge research and hands-on applications, keeping their skills aligned with the latest advancements in aerospace testing. This marks a significant shift in how TPS prepares its students for the rapidly evolving landscape of aerospace technology and testing.



“This collaboration with the DAF-MIT AI Accelerator is a game-changer for how we train our testers,” said Col. Scott Ruppel, Department of the Air Force Director of the DAF-MIT AIA. “By combining MIT’s world-class expertise with our operational focus, we’re preparing TPS students to tackle the challenges of testing AI-enabled systems in both air and space domains.”



For more information, visit https://www.aiaccelerator.af.mil and https://aia.mit.edu