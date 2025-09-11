Alaskan Command successfully conducts combined joint maritime operations with the Canadian Armed Forces in the Bering Sea

Courtesy Photo | Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing fly over His...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing fly over His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Regina in the Bering Sea, Alaska, Sept. 3, 2025. The two ship of F-35’s supported U.S. Northern Command maritime operations and Canadian integration under Operation LATITUDE in the Aleutian Islands. This combined, joint maritime operation demonstrates that the United States and Canada are ready to defend and defeat any threats to North America. (Courtesy photo by Canadian Armed Forces Master Corporal William Gosse) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - Alaskan Command successfully conducted combined joint maritime operations with the Canadian Armed Forces in the Bering Sea from September 3-5, 2025, showcasing the strength of bi-national cooperation and maritime strike capabilities in the Alaska Theater of Operations (AKTO).



The operation featured U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs integrating with His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Regina to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Canadian forces. Supported by F-35s from the 354th Fighter Wing, an E-3 Sentry from the 3rd Wing, and KC-135 Stratotankers and HC-130 Hercules aircraft from the Alaska Air National Guard, the mission demonstrated the rapid employment of a bi-national force capable of addressing emerging threats in the Arctic region.



“This operation highlights the seamless integration between Alaskan Command and the Canadian Armed Forces, underscoring our shared commitment to homeland defense within the AKTO,” said Lt. Gen. Case Cunningham, Commander, Alaskan Command. “These joint efforts ensure that the United States and our allies remain prepared to counter adversary attempts to expand influence or military capabilities in the Western Hemisphere and the Arctic region.”



Operating under the Canadian Armed Forces’ Operation LATITUDE, HMCS Regina, in addition to HMCS Max Bernays, Motor Vessel Asterix, and CP-140 Aurora aircraft, focused on increasing domain awareness in the Western Arctic and its approaches, in addition to enhancing interoperability with the U.S military in the context of continental defense.



“Canada and the United States face similar threats to our respective national security and prosperity, and work closely together to protect and defend North America” said Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Canada’s Maritime Component Commander. “By operating with our United States partners, we demonstrate our collective readiness to respond with agility and resolve in the maritime domain.”



This joint operation reflects the enduring partnership between the United States and Canada, reinforcing the collective defense of North America and the Arctic region. Alaskan Command, as the lead for operations in Alaska, conducted this mission under the authority of U.S. Northern Command, which is responsible for the defense of the homeland.